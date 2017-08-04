Home / Latest News /
Attorney general vows crackdown on leaks of classified information at White House
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:38 a.m. Updated today at 11:36 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged Friday to rein in government leaks that he said undermine American security, a week after being called weak on the matter by President Donald Trump.
The nation's top law enforcement official cited no current investigations in which disclosures of information had jeopardized the country. His announcement, made with other security officials at the Justice Department, followed a series of news reports involving the Trump campaign and White House that have relied on classified information.
In prepared remarks, Sessions said: "No one is entitled to surreptitiously fight their battles in the media by revealing sensitive government information. No government can be effective when its leaders cannot discuss sensitive matters in confidence or to talk freely in confidence with foreign leaders."
Meanwhile, a White House adviser raised the possibility of lie detector tests for the small number of people in the West Wing and elsewhere with access to transcripts of President Donald Trump's phone calls. The Washington Post has published transcripts of his conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.
Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends that "it's easier to figure out who's leaking than the leakers may realize." And might lie detectors be used? She said: "Well, they may, they may not."
Trump's outbursts against media organizations he derides as "fake news" have led to predictions that his administration will more aggressively try to root out leaks.
Trump complained on Twitter last week that Sessions was weak in cracking down on leaks, saying, "Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!"
Sessions said in his remarks that his department has more than tripled the number of active leaks investigations compared to the number pending when President Barack Obama left office. He said the department is reviewing guidelines related to subpoenas of journalists.
"This nation must end the culture of leaks. We will investigate and seek to bring criminals to justice. We will not allow rogue anonymous sources with security clearances to sell out our country any longer," Sessions said in his remarks.
Media organizations also had an often-tense relationship with the Obama administration, whose Justice Department brought more leaks cases than all his predecessors combined and was criticized for maneuvers seen as needlessly aggressive and intrusive.
That included a secret subpoena of phone records of Associated Press reporters and editors following a 2012 story about a foiled bomb plot and the labeling of a Fox News journalist as a "co-conspirator" after a report on North Korea. The Justice Department also abandoned a years-long effort to reveal his source in the trial of an-ex CIA officer who was later found guilty of disclosing classified information.
Following consultation with media lawyers, the department in 2015 revised its guidelines for leak investigations to require additional levels of approval before a reporter could be subpoenaed.
RBear says... August 4, 2017 at 11:39 a.m.
The most typical reason behind leaks is when staff feels the administration is going off the rails and needs to call attention to the mess through exposure. The phone calls with world leaders provides a great example. Full transcripts of what has to be the most embarrassing moment for our country with other world leaders.
Regarding identifying the leakers, I hardly think the Trump administration has the ability to do such. Yes, an intelligence analyst leaked documents that were easily traceable but that circumstance was much different than someone having coffee with someone else in DC and sharing information. These leaks will happen and will continue as long as there is distrust in the White House. This just ramps up that distrust.
