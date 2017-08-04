Wie finishes fast, ahead by 1

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- Finishing fast after a slow start, Michelle Wie birdied her last three holes Thursday for an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the Women's British Open.

Wie bogeyed the par-5 second hole at Kingsbarns Links, and that was the last of her mistakes. The 27-year-old American shot 30 on the back nine and wound up one shot ahead of I.K. Kim of South Korea.

Lindy Duncan was another shot behind at 66, with Lexi Thompson among those at 67.

Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a 71.

So Yeon Ryu, the No. 1 player in the world, opened with a 71.

Wie, showing no sign of the neck spasms that forced her to withdraw from last month's U.S Women's Open, posted nine birdies during a morning round played in almost perfect weather on the eastern coast of Scotland.

Only later did torrential downpours and the threat of lightning twice disrupt play for a total of 74 minutes.

Laura Davies was one who suffered from the interruptions. Six-under par through 14 holes, the 53-year old from England finished with a mildly disappointing 68, the same score posted by Charley Hull, Britain's top player.

There were no such problems for Wie.

Following her early dropped shot -- a badly skulled lob wedge finished far over the second green -- she reeled off three birdies before the turn. Over the back nine, it only got better with six birdies in the final eight holes.

PGA TOUR

Huh leads Barracuda

RENO, Nev. -- John Huh had eight birdies and one bogey for 15 points and the lead after the first round Thursday at the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship.

Miguel Angel Carballo and Stuart Appleby were tied for second place with 14 points apiece at the Montreaux Golf and Country Club course.

Brandon Hagy, Ben Martin, Ryan Palmer, Dicky Pride and Patton Kizzire each had 13 points.

The players are using a Modified Stableford scoring format.

Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) had 7 birdies and 4 bogeys for 10 points. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had 5 birdies and 4 bogeys for 6 points.

WEB.COM TOUR

Curry draws crowd

HAYWARD, Calif. -- There was the animated, confident Stephen Curry that NBA fans know so well, the two-time league MVP finally feeling it and making the tough shots on the challenging course at TPC Stonebrae while playing in his highly anticipated professional golf debut.

He finished at 4-over 74 with a bogey on the last hole.

Curry drew quite a crowd to the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, where Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice has played a few times in the past.

Brandon Harkins, Nicholas Thompson and Carlos Ortiz lead the first round, each with a 6-under 64.

Curry missed badly on his initial ball of the day, landing his tee shot off a hill that kicked it perfectly into the cup holder of a golf cart. He then took a drop.

Curry finished the par-5 15th by sinking a 5-foot, downhill birdie putt. He made par on No. 16, then survived a tee shot to the bunker and a near stumble climbing out of the sand on the par-4 18th and made about an 8-footer to save par.

Curry has a sponsor exemption and is one of three amateurs in the event.

Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 68. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) ... Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had an even-par 70. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) had a 1-over 71. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) had a 73.

