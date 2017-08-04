Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 04, 2017, 9:29 a.m.

Wing Kaden Archie discusses Arkansas offer, level of interest

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

2018 Arkansas target Kaden Archie.

Highly recruited wing Kaden Archie joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his recent offer from Arkansas and in the process appeared to indicate the Hogs were in a strong position to get an official visit.

Archie, 6-6, 200, of Midlothian, Texas, has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Illinois,Oklahoma State, SMU and others. He said he could possibly grow to be 6-7 or 6-8.

The Razorback coaching staff watched him and Urban DFW at the Adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas last week and extended an offer.

