Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Wing Kaden Archie discusses Arkansas offer, level of interest
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
Highly recruited wing Kaden Archie joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his recent offer from Arkansas and in the process appeared to indicate the Hogs were in a strong position to get an official visit.
Archie, 6-6, 200, of Midlothian, Texas, has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Illinois,Oklahoma State, SMU and others. He said he could possibly grow to be 6-7 or 6-8.
The Razorback coaching staff watched him and Urban DFW at the Adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas last week and extended an offer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Wing Kaden Archie discusses Arkansas offer, level of interest
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.