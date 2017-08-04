Wings' Moore not lacking athleticism or desire

— Arkansas Wings 16-under guard Collin Moore is one of the more athletic prospects in the state, and on Tuesday he earned his first offer from Arkansas-Little Rock.

“Collin Moore when he plays within himself, he can play at real high level,” said Wings Coach Charles Baker. “He’s a slasher, one, two dribble and get to the rim. He’s a high level athlete, real competitive. When he plays within his self, he can play with anybody.”

Moore, 6-4, 177 pounds of North Little Rock, is also drawing interest from Arkansas and Alabama-Birmingham. He averaged about 13 points a game during the spring and summer for the Wings.

“His mid-range game is improving,” Baker said. “When he’s focused he’s a good defender. His athleticism allows him to do a lot of things on the court that some people can’t do.”

He helped the Wings to the Sweet 16 of the FAB 48 tournament in Las Vegas last week. Baker said Moore is coachable.

“I’ll say this about him: he’s real eager to do well,” Baker said. “It’s important to him to not just go play, but play well. He wants to win and he wants to play well and please his coaches.”

Moore attended last year’s Elite 80 Camp in Dallas and impressed ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi by winning the dunk contest.

“He’s got better than average hops,” Baker said. “His athleticism isn't going to be a problem at any level.”