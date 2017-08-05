2nd arrest made in slaying of Italian tourist, Little Rock police say

A woman sought in the killing of an Italian tourist at a Little Rock apartment complex surrendered Saturday evening, police said.

Charina Fort, 31, of Little Rock surrendered shortly after 5:30 p.m. to homicide detectives, the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter.

Fort was wanted on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of Carlo Marigliano, 31, who was found fatally shot in a Jeep that crashed into the Berkley Apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Road, near Rodney Parham Road, about 11 p.m. July 28. Marigliano was an Italian citizen, police said.

Andre Jackson, 35, of Little Rock also faces a capital murder charge in the slaying. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail Friday afternoon, and no bail has been set.

Fort was not listed on the jail roster as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Marigliano's death was the 36th homicide reported in Arkansas' capital city in 2017.