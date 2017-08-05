Crashes kill bicyclist, 2 drivers

Authorities said at least three more deaths have been recorded by the state as fatal road accidents, raising the total to 289 so far this year.

A woman biking along a state highway was killed when she was struck by an SUV early Thursday, police said.

A 1985 Chevrolet Blazer was heading south on Arkansas 5 in Baxter County shortly before 1:15 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. Two people on bicycles were riding north on the highway, the report said.

As the Blazer rounded a curve, the vehicle ran into both cyclists.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

One of the cyclists, Deniese McFall, 25, of Mountain Home, was killed, police said. The other, Andrew Strevels, 21, of Mountain Home, was injured and taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center.

The Blazer's driver was not injured, police said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

A 51-year-old woman was killed late last month when the vehicle she was driving veered off a road and traveled into a ditch, state police said.

Andrea Freeman of North Little Rock was traveling north in a 1997 GMC on North Hills Boulevard at Red River Road in Sherwood shortly before 5 a.m. July 20, according to a preliminary report.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as clear and dry.

A 61-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in northeast Arkansas, state police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:10 a.m. as Shella Booth of Manila was driving east on Arkansas 18 east of Big Lake in Mississippi County.

A 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Emily Sanders, 31, of Black Oak and heading west crossed the centerline, hitting Booth's Jeep Patriot, according to a preliminary report.

Booth was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Sanders also was reported injured in the accident.

Metro on 08/05/2017