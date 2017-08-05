Others say: Crisis needs rapid response

Venezuela's descent into dictatorship accelerated with a bogus vote to create a Constituent Assembly that would be tasked with rewriting the country's constitution. This comes on top of other assaults on democratic institutions like the judiciary and the news media, as Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro cements his ruinous rule.

While efforts to resist and reverse the repressive regime have not and will not be easy, Venezuelan citizens and Western Hemisphere governments, including and especially the United States, need to keep up the pressure.

The repression there intensified when two prominent opposition mayors were hustled from house arrest to detention. But outside pressure has ratcheted up, too, including the imposition of new U.S. sanctions on key government officials, including Maduro himself.

But clearly more must be done to save Venezuela and the region from Maduro's chaotic and cruel rule.

Editorial on 08/05/2017