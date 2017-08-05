Darvish throws gem in Dodgers debut, beats Mets

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 6, METS 0

NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish fit right in with the steamrolling Dodgers, striking out 10 over 7 innings of 3-hit ball during his Los Angeles debut to pitch the top team in the majors past the New York Mets 6-0 on Friday night.

Chris Taylor hit a leadoff home run against Jacob deGrom, and Mets nemesis Chase Utley added a two-run shot as Los Angeles improved baseball's best record to 77-32 with its 11th victory in 12 games. Yasiel Puig also went deep for the Dodgers, who have outscored New York 42-11 in winning all five meetings this season.

On the best extended roll by a National League team since World War II, the Dodgers are 42-7 since June 7 -- a stretch unequaled in franchise history. They have won 22 of 25 since July 4, with all three losses coming against Atlanta.

In his first start since being acquired from Texas for three prospects just before Monday's trade deadline, Darvish (1-0) only made the Dodgers look even better. With his confident teammates behind him, the four-time All-Star snapped a five-game losing streak and won for the first time in nine outings since June 12 at Houston.

Darvish went 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts for the Rangers -- and his last one was a dud. The right-hander gave up a career-high 10 runs over 3 2/3 innings July 26 in a 22-10 loss to Miami, but his first game with Los Angeles could not have gone smoother.

Mixing his 95-96 mph fastball with a 71-75 mph curve and other assorted pitches, Darvish easily silenced a Mets team that has lost five of six.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 2 Daniel Murphy hit two home runs to back Tanner Roark, and visiting Washington won the opener of a series between division leaders by beating Chicago on a chilly afternoon.

REDS 3, CARDINALS 2 Joey Votto drove home a pair of runs with a double and a single, and Asher Wojciechowski went five innings in his return to the rotation, leading host Cincinnati to victory over St. Louis.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 3 R.A. Dickey won for the first time in seven starts, Nick Markakis hit a three-run home run and host Atlanta overcame Giancarlo Stanton's two home runs to beat Miami.

ROCKIES 4, PHILLIES 3 Colorado overcame an injury to starter Kyle Freeland in the first inning to beat visiting Philadelphia as Nolan Arenado homered to tie the game in the seventh inning and D.J. LeMahieu hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth.

PIRATES 10, PADRES 6 Gregory Polanco hit a go-ahead, three-run home run into the Allegheny River during a six-run seventh inning, and host Pittsburgh rallied for a victory over San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 2 Justin Upton hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to back a strong pitching performance by Justin Verlander, and surprising Detroit beat host Baltimore for its fourth consecutive victory.

RED SOX 3, WHITE SOX 2 (11) Mitch Moreland homered with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting Boston over visiting Chicago.

INDIANS 7, YANKEES 2 Trevor Bauer won his third consecutive start, Jaime Garcia was chased in the fifth inning of his New York debut and host Cleveland won to extend the Yankees' losing streak to four.

TWINS 8, RANGERS 4 Bartolo Colon threw his first complete game in two years to earn his first victory with Minnesota, Brian Dozier homered twice and the Twins beat visiting Texas.

ASTROS 16, BLUE JAYS 7 Alex Bregman hit a two-run home run and Marwin Gonzalez added a three-run shot as part of a nine-run fourth inning, and host Houston snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.

MARINERS 5, ROYALS 2 James Paxton tied a Mariners' record by winning his seventh consecutive start, and visiting Seattle beat Kansas City to move back over .500.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 2, RAYS 0 Brandon Woodruff allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of his major league debut and Orlando Arcia homered and scored both runs in Milwaukee's victory over Tampa Bay.

Sports on 08/05/2017