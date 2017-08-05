Ex-ally to testify against top Israeli

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff and onetime close confidant has agreed to testify in two corruption cases against him, Israeli police said Friday.

Police have been investigating Netanyahu for several months in the cases but have released sparse details. On Thursday night it revealed that the cases involving Netanyahu deal with bribery, fraud and breach of trust crimes.

Netanyahu’s office has repeatedly denied wrongdoing regarding the investigations, portraying the accusations as a witch hunt against him and his family by a hostile media opposed to his hard-line political views.

The police statement Friday says Ari Harrow will serve six months of community service and pay a fine of about $193,000 for his involvement in a separate corruption case, apparently a lighter-than-expected sentence in exchange for his testimony.