Group to hold event for school supplies

More than 100 backpacks and school supplies will be given away today by the Arkansas Stop the Violence Movement.

The event, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be held at Greater Trinity Church, 2400 Wright Ave., Little Rock.

Classes in the Little Rock School District begin Aug. 14.

Stop the Violence is an organization that, in part, raises awareness of violent crime.

More information about today's event is available from the Rev. Benny Johnson at (501) 541-1951.

Metro on 08/05/2017