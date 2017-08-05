Group to hold event for school supplies
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.
More than 100 backpacks and school supplies will be given away today by the Arkansas Stop the Violence Movement.
The event, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be held at Greater Trinity Church, 2400 Wright Ave., Little Rock.
Classes in the Little Rock School District begin Aug. 14.
Stop the Violence is an organization that, in part, raises awareness of violent crime.
More information about today's event is available from the Rev. Benny Johnson at (501) 541-1951.
Metro on 08/05/2017
Print Headline: Group to hold event for school supplies
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Group to hold event for school supplies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.