Kremlin critic gets longer probation

MOSCOW — A Russian court extended probation for opposition leader Alexei Navalny by one year Friday, a sentence that should bar him from running for office until at least 2021.

Navalny, who rose to prominence with his investigations of government corruption, spearheaded a series of anti-corruption protests across Russia this year, the most widespread in decades.

He wants to run for president of Russia next year and has been signing up campaign volunteers even though he technically is ineligible as a candidate.

He says banning him from office is illegal and he’s campaigning to put pressure on authorities.

A lawyer by training, Navalny was convicted of fraud in 2013 and 2014 after trials that supporters characterized as politically motivated.