What Bret Bielema said at media day

Bret Bielema

Bret Bielema

— Jared Cornelius has a similar back issue to what he had last year. He's off the 105 because the time he'll be out coincided with the start of classes. He should be ready maybe a little before. He's on campus and watching film. Felt comfortable doing that because he's played so much.

— T.J. Hammonds sprained his knee in a routine play during practice. Will be limited 3-4 weeks and could be back for the FAMU game, but if not then the TCU game. He's a quick healer. Was in his office today.

— Armon Watts bruised his elbow during today's scrimmage. Nothing significant. Dylan Hays rolled his ankle and is in a boot. "Wasn't real severe." Should be out a short time. Scoota Harris was rolled up from the back, nothing of significance to the knee. In a brace, but nothing serious.

— Finished summer school. Have 2 weeks of grind planned. Will scrimmage again next Saturday.

— Really likes the demeanor of the team. "I think our guys are all work." Kept their names out of the headlines and haven't had distractions. Thinks good things will happen.

— When they were recruiting him, Devwah Whaley had one of the better full-speed jump cuts and movements he'd seen in his career. Thought he was someone who could beat out Rawleigh Williams by the fall. He's been impressive. David Williams and Chase Hayden had good plays today. Whaley was the first one to congratulate David Williams.

— Cole Hedlund had hit fairly well, but had a soft-tissue injury to his groin area on his kicking leg. They call Blake Mazza the Mazda. Performed well so far.

— Britto Tutt landed weird on his knee he'd previously hurt, so they held him out. Had some swelling. Nothing structurally.

— Will Gragg suffered a concussion last week and is in concussion protocol. Should be back early next week.

— Jeremy Patton is very intelligent and eager. Tweaked his hamstring in practice the other day, but should be back Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest.

— Dre Greenlaw is "right on the cusp." Really wanted to go today, but they held him out. Went full speed through warmups. They should get him a heavier workload next week. If they played a game, it'd be him and Scoota Harris as the inside linebackers.

— Brandon Martin has a back injury and will be back Monday. Had missed the last 2 days.

— Giovanni LaFrance missed some fall camp last year and redshirted. Changed his body and leaned up during the winter. Explosive player.

— Very excited about Santos Ramirez. He "looks like Tarzan." As a captain, the growth he's had since January has been impressive. Gave a team talk about respecting the game and its importance this week.

— Korey Hernandez tweaked his hamstring in the spring and is on the cusp of either redshirting or playing this year.

— Koilan Jackson made a great catch over Ryan Pulley, has made several plays like that in camp. Of the group of freshman WRs, Jarrod Barnes is athletic and intelligent, Koilan Jackson and De'Vion Warren are impressive. Warren could help in the return game. Maleek Barkley will probably redshirt. The 3 JUCOs have been a pleasant surprise and fun to be around. Gary Cross catches everything you throw at him.

— Likes the versatility of the 3-4 and the hires of the new assistants. Wants to see how a few big plays happened today.

— Grant Morgan's coaches at Greenwood said he probably knew the offense, defense and special teams better than them when he was there.

— Frank Ragnow has leaned up even more. He's about 315 but looks 280 or 290. Scouts will be impressed because he can be a 320-330 pound guy who runs really well. Give a lot of praise to his mother because she works with him. He'll pop into his office and they'll talk. As you go through time, the loss of his father gets a little easier. Frank always gravitated toward the older guys even as a younger player. Worked out with Travis Swanson a lot this summer. Close with Sebastian Tretola and Dan Skipper.

— Thought Colton Jackson has come along really well since the first week. Had one bad day early and has to have a short memory. Got after some guys during an inside play today. There was one bad play with leakage today, but that may have been more on the back. Likes the young guys.

— Montaric Brown is "right in the finishing steps." Talked to him Wednesday. Some paperwork processing to be done. Doesn't look like they'll get him in before classes start, but should be cleared around then. Would've loved to have him here 2 months ago, but sometimes it doesn't work out like you want.

— The 2018 class is small, so you're able to be very selective. The first several commits were all highly rated. The group takes a lot of pride in what they do together. Only thing that can change is if there is unforeseen transition. Will use January like their new May because of the new signing period.

— Loved Kevin Richardson since day one. Was really undersized but you could tell he had something in him. The hardest day for him last year was not just the day of the injury, but the Alabama game. Richardson was "a mess" because he wanted to play. Had a group message with the captains this summer and they're the most interactive groups he's had. Richardson is always one of the first to respond. Small but not afraid to speak up. Have most of the Richardson family in Fayetteville. Loves family dynamics.

— La'Michael Pettway was a unique recruiting story. Committed to Ole Miss, but could tell he wanted to go to Arkansas. Loves his demeanor. Even today, was 80-20. Need him to be 100. Had the best growth the last 10 days since he's been in the program.

— Talked to Bobby Allen about starting it back up again and trying for another quarterback. Didn't plan to pull Austin out at halftime today, but he'd played well and Bielema wanted the backups to work with the starting line. Shows Austin stats of how he compares well to other QBs in other leagues. Going to cherish his time with him.

— Cole Kelley and Ty Storey seem like they both decide before practice what kind of day they'll have. "Trying to get them to separate themselves." Will try to let each have their moment the next 2 weeks to see how they handle it. Two different guys in the same offense. Cole has arm, size and confidence. Ty is quiet, doesn't make many mistakes and is grounded. Love them both and it's a great competition.

— Will tape Jerry Jones going into the Hall of Fame tonight and show the players. He was a Cowboys fan growing up, so it's been a dream getting to know the family. The Jones Center was a game-changer.

— Chose Brandon Allen over taking Jacoby Brissett as a transfer right as he was hired. The Allen family is exceptional and they truly represent what's great about college athletics.

— Kendrick Jackson can be very special. Asked to play fullback when he was sitting on the bench. Took 12 hours of summer school this year, which is way more than most people do. Quiet kid but speaks with his pads. Could be close to something special. Hayden Johnson is a dual-threat at fullback and linebacker.

— Loves Ryan Pulley's demeanor. Probably had one of the best maturity growths since January. Underrecruited out of Florida.