LR man arrested in Italian's killing

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man and are looking for another suspect in last week's shooting of an Italian tourist at a west Little Rock apartment complex.

Andre Jackson of Little Rock has been charged with capital murder in the homicide that occurred July 28 at Berkley Apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Road, near Rodney Parham Road, according to a news release.

Carlo Marigliano, 31, was found fatally shot inside a Jeep Cherokee that crashed into the complex about 11 p.m. Police on Sunday confirmed that he was an Italian citizen.

A second person -- 31-year-old Charina Fort of Little Rock -- is also sought in connection with Marigliano's killing. She is described as a black woman who stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Authorities said Fort, believed to be armed and dangerous, could be traveling in a maroon 1997 Toyota Avalon with an Arkansas license plate of 965 ONZ.

Marigliano's killing was the 36th reported in Arkansas' capital city in 2017.

Metro on 08/05/2017