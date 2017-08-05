No pointers from No. 43, Spieth says

George W. Bush was among the list of notable names to congratulate Jordan Spieth on his British Open victory, but the three-time major champion will not take lessons from the 43rd president any time soon.

Spieth recovered from surrendering a three-shot final-round lead to clinch a dramatic victory at Royal Birkdale last month to complete three legs of the career Grand Slam.

The American has the chance to finish the job at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow next month and is fine-tuning his game this week at the World Golf Championships Bridgestone International.

But Spieth -- who also received messages of praise from the likes of Grand Slam winners Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods -- is not likely to tap into the knowledge of keen golfer Bush, despite his fellow Texan's playful congratulatory jibe.

"I got text messages that are similar to the past, from everybody, friends, family and other athletes, businessmen I've played with, whoever they may be," Spieth said earlier this week. "I had two handwritten notes that were pretty funny and extremely meaningful. One from President Bush and one from Jack Nicklaus. I get those from President Bush. I played a bit of golf with him back in Dallas.

"He always puts something funny in there. He said, 'Call me, I think I need to give you some driving lessons,' and I've played with him, and I know I definitely don't need driving lessons from him."

Working in vacation

As if Brooks Koepka could be any calmer under pressure, the 2017 U.S. Open champion revealed a conversation that he and his caddie, Richard Elliott, had before Koepka's approach shot on the 15th hole during the final round at Erin Hills earlier this summer.

The pair didn't just talk about golf shots, or what it would be like for Koepka to win a major championship. Instead, they discussed potential vacation spots for this fall, Koepka revealed Wednesday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

"Right before we hit that shot to the back-right pin, yeah, we were trying to figure out where we were going to go on vacation this year," Koepka said. "We had talked about like Vietnam, maybe? We usually do a vacation like kind of [around] October, November, go over for a week, go somewhere in Asia. We were trying to figure out the best place to go because we've already been to Thailand, been to Bali; where else would we want to go? Like all these cool places.

"So that was the conversation that we were having before we hit the shot. Then he handed me the club, and then we hit it and he just said 'Good shot,' and we continued the conversation."

Koepka birdied the hole on his way to winning his first major championship.

Wrong, wrong, wrong

The New York Jets claimed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Bruce Ellington off waivers Friday. Someone should probably tell the Jets' social media team who that is.

"We have claimed RB Bruce Ellington and waived/injured TE Brian Parker," the Jets tweeted.

The player pictured in the Jets' tweet was not Bruce Ellington. It was of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Brittan Golden.

So the Jets got the player wrong, the team wrong and even the position wrong.

QUIZ

What was Brooks Koepka's best finish in a major before winning this year's U.S. Open?

ANSWER

Koepka finished in a tie for fourth at the 2016 PGA Championship

Sports on 08/05/2017