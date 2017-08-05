TENNIS

Wawrinka leaves Open

Defending champion Stan Wawrinka pulled out of the U.S. Open because of an injured knee. He will have a medical procedure and sit out the rest of 2017. “This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years,” Wawrinka said Friday in a statement through his agency. He joins the man he beat in last year’s final at Flushing Meadows, Novak Djokovic, in calling it quits for this season because of injury. The fourth-ranked Wawrinka added last year’s title to his 2014 Australian Open and 2015 French Open championships. He got back to the finals in Paris in June, losing to Rafael Nadal, but was eliminated by Daniil Medvedev in the first round at Wimbledon. The 32-year old Swiss was clearly bothered by his left knee then, icing it during changeovers. He said after the defeat the knee had been a problem on and off all season and he needed to figure out what was wrong. He finishes with just one title this season.

Heat retires Halep

Top women’s seed Simona Halep retired from her quarterfinal match at the Citi Open in Washington on Friday because of the heat, allowing Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova to advance to the semifinals. Halep, ranked second on the WTA Tour, retired trailing 1-0 in the third set after she and the seventh-seeded Makarova split the first two. Fourth-seeded German Julia Goerges beat sixth-seeded Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-4, to advance. On the men’s side, eighth-seeded American Jack Sock defeated third-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semifinals.

Pair advance at Generali

Philipp Kohlschreiber and Joao Sousa advanced to the final of the Generali Open in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Friday, with both players seeking their first title of the season. Sousa ended the run of Austrian wild card Sebastian Ofner, who appeared in his maiden semifinal, with a 7-6

(4), 7-6 (4) victory. The 62nd-ranked Portuguese will seek his third career title and first since winning in Valencia two years ago. Earlier, Kohlschreiber held serve throughout against second-seeded Fabio Fognini and defeated the 25th-ranked Italian 7-5, 6-3. Fognini missed out on his second final in as many weeks after winning his fifth career title in Gstaad, Switzerland, last week.

Muguruza, Keys advance

Top-seeded Garbine Muguruza rolled past Croatia’s Ana Konjuh 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford, Calif. The reigning Wimbledon champion broke Konjuh’s serve twice for an early 3-0 lead and never trailed in the match. Muguruza will play third-seeded American Madison Keys, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Lesia Tsurenko. Keys had 19 winners and five aces. Americans Catherine Bellis and Coco Vandeweghe each upset a seeded opponent. Bellis beat No. 2 Petra Kvitova 6-2, 6-0 for her first WTA premier semifinal and Vandeweghe knocked out No. 4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3.

BASKETBALL

Former Baylor coach hired

Former Baylor coach Dave Bliss has been hired as the boys basketball coach at a small Las Vegas high school. Bliss will also serve as athletic director at Calvary Chapel Christian School. Bliss resigned from Baylor in 2003 after it was revealed he encouraged players to lie about murdered teammate Patrick Dennehy to cover up NCAA violations. Dennehy was killed by teammate Carlton Dotson. Bliss was hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA in 2005 following an investigation into Dennehy’s death. The NCAA investigation found that Bliss made impermissible tuition payments for Dennehy and tried to portray his player as a drug dealer. Bliss also coached at Oklahoma, SMU and New Mexico, winning 525 career games. He resigned after three seasons at Southwestern Christian, an NAIA program in Bethany, Okla., in April.

FOOTBALL

Gase: QB has options

Miami Dolphins Coach Adam Gase said Friday that knee surgery is an option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, a decision that would likely sideline him for the entire season. Gase said it’s also possible Tannehill can again avoid surgery, as he did when he first hurt his left knee last December. That injury forced him to miss the final four games of the season. He hurt the knee again while scrambling at practice Thursday. An MRI was inconclusive, and Gase said the Dolphins will seek second and third opinions. He said there’s no timetable for a decision. Gase said he hasn’t decided whether to bring in another quarterback. Matt Moore went 2-2 as a starter replacing Tannehill last year and becomes the No. 1 quarterback for now.

Brady mum on concussion

Tom Brady said he prefers to keep any medical issues in his past private, including whether he had a concussion last season. In his first comments since the New England Patriots opened training camp, the quarterback said Friday he “isn’t blind” to issues such as CTE, but remains confident in how he tries to avoid injury. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told CBS This Morning in May that Brady played through a concussion on his way to a fifth Super Bowl title. The NFL said it reviewed all reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and trainers who worked at Brady’s games during the 2016 season and found no records that indicated he had a head injury or showed concussion symptoms.

Tomlin’s contract extended

Mike Tomlin’s strong first decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers has earned the coach the chance to work well into a second decade with the organization. Tomlin and the team have agreed to an extension that will keep the 45-year-old in Pittsburgh through the 2020 season. Tomlin is 103-57 in 10 years with the Steelers, who have captured one Super Bowl, been to another and earned five AFC North titles during his tenure. He is one of eight coaches to win 100 games in their first 10 seasons. Steelers President Art Rooney said Tomlin “continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League.” Pittsburgh went 11-5 in 2016 before falling to New England in the AFC championship game.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bolt coasts to victory in 100-meter heat

LONDON — With the same aura, bravado and even the lackluster start, Usain Bolt stuck to tradition Friday in his farewell championships.

The Jamaican great revved up the crowd at the Olympic Stadium and then coasted to victory in his first-round heat in the 100-meter dash.

“It was brilliant,” Bolt said, referring to the incredible crowd support. “They come out in their numbers.”

In a rare occurrence, though, Bolt was upstaged in the noise department when local great Mo Farah recovered from a stumble with 300 meters to go and won gold in the 10,000 meters — his 10th consecutive global long-distance title going back to 2011.

The British runner, also running on the track in his final major championships, showed the Jamaican how to win gold before saying goodbye.

Bolt is set to retire after the 400-meter relay next weekend. Farah still has the 5,000 next week before heading for the road and the marathon.

Next is today’s semifinals. The final is later tonight.

Justin Gatlin didn’t fare well with the crowd. The American was widely booed for his past doping conviction. Still the biggest threat to Bolt, he easily won his heat in 10.05 seconds.

Christian Coleman, the fastest man of the season so far, won the first heat in 10.01. In the next one, 2011 champion Yohan Blake struggled all the way and finished in a tie for second to go through.

Another Jamaican, Julian Forte, matched his lifetime best to become to first man to break the 10-second mark to win his heat in 9.99.

In the first major surprise of the world championships, Olympic champion Jeff Henderson (Sylvan Hills) failed to reach Friday’s final in the long jump.

Following a mediocre first attempt and a foul, the American could only manage 25-8 3/4 meters, which was not enough to get him among the top dozen qualifiers. Shaking his head and applauding the fans, he is out of the competition.

The top performer of the year, Luvo Manyonga, qualified for the final on his first attempt, setting a mark of 26-7 3/4 beyond the automatic qualifying mark.

Sports on 08/05/2017