Open house set for new middle school

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.
The Little Rock School District will host a community open house at 10 a.m. today at its new 230,000-square-foot Pinnacle View Middle School, 5701 Ranch Drive.
The district has converted the former Leisure Arts warehouse in northwest Little Rock into a school that will house sixth- and seventh-graders this school year and expand to include eighth grade in 2018-19.
This past school year, the district housed sixth-graders only in the former Leisure Arts office building while undertaking the conversion of the warehouse into a school.
The campus serves pupils who live in the attendance zones for Roberts, Terry and Fulbright elementary schools.
