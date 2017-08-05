Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 05, 2017, 2:42 a.m.

Open house set for new middle school

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.

The Little Rock School District will host a community open house at 10 a.m. today at its new 230,000-square-foot Pinnacle View Middle School, 5701 Ranch Drive.

The district has converted the former Leisure Arts warehouse in northwest Little Rock into a school that will house sixth- and seventh-graders this school year and expand to include eighth grade in 2018-19.

This past school year, the district housed sixth-graders only in the former Leisure Arts office building while undertaking the conversion of the warehouse into a school.

The campus serves pupils who live in the attendance zones for Roberts, Terry and Fulbright elementary schools.

Metro on 08/05/2017

