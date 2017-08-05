100 years ago

Aug. 5, 1917

TEXAKRANA -- Joe Barkman, 25 years old, and Jim Watson, aged 60 years, had a fight here this afternoon. Barkman knocked Watson down and dislocated his shoulder. He then jumped on him and was pummelling him on the head and face when Grover, the 18-year-old son of Watson, ran up and attacked Barkman with a pocket knife, inflicting wounds, which doctors say may prove fatal. Barkman and Watson are well-known Red River farmers and live near each other, a few miles north of town.

50 years ago

Aug. 5, 1967

FORT SMITH -- Miss Corene Neeley, 54, of 514 West Fourteenth Street, Little Rock, was killed and three other persons were injured in a two-car collision at an intersection here Friday. Fort Smith officers said the victim was a passenger in a car driven by her sister, Miss Hazel Neeley of the same address, who was treated and released at a local hospital. Verna Washington, 69, of Magnolia, who is in critical condition at a hospital here, was also in the Neeley car. The driver of the other car, Ivie Janet Green, 37, of Fort Smith, was treated and released.

25 years ago

Aug. 5, 1992

• A group of four men and two women who seemed to be professional thieves surreptitiously stole 27 pieces of costly jewelry from a Little Rock jewelry store. Timothy Trulove, manager of Jones and Son Fine Jewelry in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, told police the thefts occurred at 3:10 p.m. In a police report, the suspects were described as possibly belonging to the same family. They appeared to be of Arab decent and had thick accents. Trulove told police the group carried out the thefts like a "military operation."

10 years ago

Aug. 5, 2007

• A man charged with battery after being accused of dragging two Little Rock police officers with a car while trying to flee from them July 24 was arrested again on new charges Friday -- by, among others, the same two men. Sgt. Andre Dyer and Officer Bryan Eshenbaugh were among five Little Rock police officers who went to 3802 Zion St. on Friday morning to serve a federal warrant on Marquis Hunt of Little Rock, wanted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, according to Hunt's arrest report. Ten days earlier, both Dyer and Eshenbaugh sustained minor injuries after hanging on to Hunt's 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis as he tried to drive away from them in west Little Rock.

Metro on 08/05/2017