Paxton earns seventh straight win; M’s top Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James Paxton tied a Mariners' record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500.

Paxton (12-3) did not allow a hit until Mike Moustakas' single with one out in the fifth, and Brandon Moss' two-out single ended Paxton's scoreless streak at 21 innings.

Paxton gave up two runs and four hits in six innings with one walk, seven strikeouts and a pair of wild pitches. Scott Bankhead won seven straight starts in 1989 and Jamie Moyer in 2003.

David Phelps, Nick Vincent and Edwin Diaz each followed with a perfect inning as Seattle improved to 13-8 since the All-Star break. Diaz got his 22nd save in 26 chances.

Jason Hammel (5-9) gave up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Danny Valencia drove in Jean Segura with sacrifice flies in the first and eighth innings.

Paxton's wild pitch in the sixth scored Whit Merrifield and gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead. Merrifield doubled and advanced to third on Lorenzo Cain's single.

Guillermo Heredia's tying double chased Hamel in a three-run seventh, and Jarrod Dyson and Leonys Martin hit RBI singles off Ryan Buchter.

ASTROS 16, BLUE JAYS 7 Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Marwin Gonzalez added a three-run shot as part of a nine-run fourth inning, and the Houston Astros snapped a threegame losing streak with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Tyler White had four hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth and a solo drive in the eighth, and finished a triple shy of the cycle. TWINS 8, RANGERS 4 Bartolo Colon threw his first complete game in two years to earn his first win with Minnesota, Brian Dozier homered twice and the Twins beat the Texas Rangers. Robbie Grossman homered and had three RBIs for the Twins, who won for just the third time in 11 games.

RED SOX 3, WHITE SOX 2 (11) Mitch Moreland homered with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting the Red Sox to their fourth consecutive victory. Moreland, a defensive replacement in the 10th, drove a pitch from Aaron Bummer (0-2) over the Green Monster for his 14th of the season. It was Boston’s second game-ending homer this week.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 3, CARDINALS 2 Joey Votto drove home a pair of runs with a double and a single, and Asher Wojciechowski went five innings in his return to the rotation, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Reds have won all five games against St. Louis at Great American Ball Park this season. They lead 8-3 in their season series.

DODGERS 6, METS 0 Yu Darvish fit right in with the steamrolling Dodgers, striking out 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball during his Los Angeles debut to pitch the top team in the majors past the New York Mets. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff homer against Jacob deGrom, and Mets nemesis Chase Utley added a two-run shot as Los Angeles improved baseball’s best record to 77-32 with its 11th victory in 12 games.