Perry, Goodes take lead at Twin Cities

BLAINE, Minn. — Twotime tournament winner Kenny Perry shot a 7-under 65 Friday to hold a share of the lead after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions event just outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Perry, who won in Minnesota in 2014 and 2015, opened his round with six consecutive birdies. He finished with another one to join Mike Goodes atop the leaderboard at TPC Twin Cities.

Scott Verplank, Marco Dawson, Gene Sauers and Jay Haas finished at 6 under. Steve Flesch, Colin Montgomerie and Brandt Jobe were among those to card 67s.

Perry, who won the U.S. Senior Open earlier this season by two shots at the Salem Country Club in Massachusetts, finished his front nine on Friday at 7-under 29.

Goodes entered play just 61st in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 1-under 71.

PGA TOUR

Werenski out front

Richy Werenski had 1 eagle, 6 birdies and 2 bogeys for 15 points and a two-round total of 26 on Friday to lead the Barracuda Championship at Reno, Nev.

Werenski is two points ahead of Stuart Appleby and three ahead of Greg Owen, Luke List, Ben Martin and Dicky Pride.

First-round leader John Huh, who lead Thursday with 15 points, managed only 1 point Friday and fell to a tie for 19th with 16 points.

Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) is among those tied for 19th. He had 4 birdies and 2 bogeys for 6 points. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had 4 birdies, 1 bogey and 1 double bogey for 4 points.

WEB.COM TOUR

Curry misses cut

Stephen Curry missed the cut Friday against professional golfers one notch below the PGA Tour.

But not before leaving some of golf’s better players impressed that a two-time MVP for the Golden State Warriors could enter their arena and look respectable.

Curry opened with a 4-over 74 on the TPC Stonebrae at Hayward, Calif., and needed a career round to stay for the weekend. Instead, he shot 39 on the front nine Friday. He finished 8 over for the two rounds, 11 over the cut at the Ellie Mae Classic.

Andrew Yun shot an 8-under 62 on Friday and was 13 under going into the weekend. Yun was two strokes ahead of Brandon Harkins and three ahead of a group of seven players at 10 under.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) was among a large group at 9 under after a 64. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished at 6 under after a 66.

Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 3 under after a 67. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) was 3 under after a 66. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) finished at 2 over and missed the cut, which was 3 under.

