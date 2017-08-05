Police name man shot near LR store

Police have identified the victim of a shooting Thursday outside a Little Rock tobacco store.

Tabyus Gatewood, 22, of Little Rock was found with three gunshot wounds in his abdomen, thigh and buttocks, according to a police report.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 9:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at 1500 John Barrow Road, the address for Smokey Discount Store.

An officer said he heard five gunshots in the area and later found a crowd of people in a parking lot at 1403 John Barrow Road.

At the scene, police found a gray Dodge Challenger attempting to leave as Gatewood limped toward the vehicle, according to the report.

Gatewood was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made Friday.

