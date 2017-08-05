Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017 capsules
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:17 a.m.
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, right, hugs former teammate and NFL Hall of Fame inductee for 2017, Terrell Davis, as he waits to interview...
In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, former Seattle Seahawk Kenny Easley (45) is recognized during a halftime celebration of the team's 40th anniversar...
This Dec. 11, 2016 file photo shows Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at MetLife Stadium before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Eas...
In this Dec. 10, 2006, file photo, San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson smiles on the sideline after scoring his 29th touchdown of the ...
Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner, left, tries to elude Minnesota Vikings' Jared Allen (69) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14...
Morten Andersen
BORN Aug. 19, 1969, Struer, Denmark
HIGH SCHOOL Indianapolis Ben Davis
COLLEGE Michigan State
POSITION Kicker
DRAFTED Fourth round, 1982, New Orleans Saints
PRO CAREER 25 seasons
TEAMS Saints (1982-1994) Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-2007), Giants (2001), Chiefs (2002-2003), Vikings (2004)
PRO BOWLS 7
QUOTE “Will comes to the forefront when your back is against the wall.”
NOTEWORTHY
Made 31 of 35 FGs, 27 PATs, for 120 points in 1985
Became first kicker to convert 3 FGs of 50 yards or longer in single game. His 40 FGs of 50-plus yards were NFL record when he retired
Set NFL records for career points (2,544), most FGs (565), games played (382)
Converted 565 of 709 FGAs, 849 of 859 PATs
Named to two NFL All-Decade Teams (1980s and 1990s)
Terrell Davis
BORN Oct. 28, 1972, San Diego
HIGH SCHOOL San Diego Abraham Lincoln
COLLEGES Long Beach State, Georgia
POSITION Running back
DRAFTED Sixth round, 1995, Denver Broncos
PRO CAREER 7 seasons
TEAM Broncos
PRO BOWLS 3
QUOTE “The more you put into football, you train, you prepare, the harder you play, then the better the results are going to be and that is true in life … you can’t think you’re going to be great at anything without putting work into it.”
NOTEWORTHY
Rushed for 7,607 yards, 60 TDs in 78 career games. Knee injury limited him to 17 games over his final three seasons
1,750 rushing yards, leaguehigh 15 TDs in 1997; 2,008 rushing yards, 21 rushing TDs in 1998
Seven consecutive 100-yard games in 1997-1998 playoffs. Scored 8 TDs in 1997 playoffs. In 1998 playoffs, rushed for 199 yards against Dolphins, 167 yards vs. Jets and 102 yards in Super Bowl XXXIII victory over Falcons
MVP of Super Bowl XXXII after rushing for 157 yards, 3 TDs in victory over Packers
Kenny Easley
BORN Jan. 15, 1959, Chesapeake, Va.
HIGH SCHOOL Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar F. Smith
COLLEGE UCLA, three-time consensus All-American
POSITION Free safety
DRAFTED First round, fourth overall, by Seattle Seahawks, 1981
PRO CAREER 7 seasons
TEAM Seahawks
PRO BOWLS 5
QUOTE “The thing I missed most [about the game] … even to this day, some 30 years later, I miss those relationships with my fellow warriors.”
NOTEWORTHY
1981 defensive rookie of the year, recorded 3 INTs for 155 yards, 1 TD
1983 AFC defensive player of the year, 7 INTs, 106 return yards
1984 defensive player of the year after recording 10 INTs, 2 returned for TDs
Intercepted 2 or more passes in all 7 NFL seasons; finished with 32 INTs, 538 return yards, 3 TDs
Named All-Pro 4 consecutive seasons, 1982-1985; 1980s All-Decade Team
Jerry Jones
BORN Oct. 13, 1942, Los Angeles HIGH SCHOOL North Little Rock
COLLEGE Arkansas
PLAYING CAREER Co-captain of 1964 national champion Arkansas Razorbacks
PRO CAREER Owner, president and general manager of Dallas Cowboys since 1989
TEAM Dallas Cowboys
QUOTE “Nobody ever got to the top trying to have it on his best day. Football shows you how to do it when it’s not your best day.”
NOTEWORTHY
First NFL owner to win 3 Super Bowls in first 7 years of ownership; team made 7 playoff appearances, won 6 division titles in first 10 years
Team has posted 10 victories in a season 12 times, and has advanced to playoffs 13 times
One of the NFL’s leaders in marketing, sponsorship, TV, stadium management and labor negotiations
Opened AT&T stadium in 2009, at a cost of more than $1.5 billion, and the facility already has hosted a Super Bowl, a national championship game in football and Final Four in basketball
Jason Taylor
BORN Sept. 1, 1974, Pittsburgh
HIGH SCHOOL Pittsburgh Woodland Hills
COLLEGE Akron
POSITION Defensive end
DRAFTED Third round, Miami Dolphins, 1997
PRO CAREER 15 seasons
TEAMS Dolphins (1997-2007, 2009, 2011), Redskins (2008), NY Jets (2010)
PRO BOWLS 6
QUOTE “I always had the fire burning inside to push myself and be the best. You have to have it inside of you. If you don’t have it inside of you, then no one can push you further than you push yourself.”
NOTEWORTHY
Registered 10 or more sacks during 6 of first 8 seasons
2006 defensive player of the year with 13½ sacks, 2 INTs returned for TDs, 11 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 62 tackles
Career-high 18½ sacks in 2002; 139½ career sacks; 8 INTs for 110 yards and 3 TDs; 29 career fumble recoveries, including 6 for TDs; 3 safeties
Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s
LaDainian Tomlinson
BORN June 23, 1979, Rosebud, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL Waco (Texas) University
COLLEGE Texas Christian
POSITION Running back
PRO CAREER 11 seasons
TEAMS Chargers (2001-2009); NY Jets (2010-2011)
PRO BOWLS 5
QUOTE “I believe in working hard all the time. I have faith that working hard is going to get me where I want to go.”
NOTEWORTHY
Rushed 3,174 times for 13,684 yards, 145 TDs
Caught 624 passes, 4,772 yards, 17 TDs; caught 100 passes in 2003
Reached 1,000 rushing yards in each of first 8 NFL seasons and scored 10 or more rushing TDs in each of 9 seasons with Chargers
Eclipsed 1,600-yard mark in back-to-back seasons, 2002-2003, and won back-to-back rushing titles, 2006-2007
2006 MVP: 1,815 yards, 28 TDs, 56 catches, 508 yards, 3 TDs; NFL-record 31 TDs and 186 points
Scored rushing touchdown in 18 consecutive games (2004-2005), an NFL record
NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
Kurt Warner
BORN June 22, 1971, Burlington, Iowa
HIGH SCHOOL Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Regis
COLLEGE Northern Iowa
POSITION Quarterback
DRAFT Originally signed as a free agent and then released by Green Bay Packers in 1994; played in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe before signing as a free agent with Rams in 1998
PRO CAREER 12 seasons
TEAMS St. Louis Rams (1998-2003), NY Giants (2004), Arizona Cardinals (2005-2009)
PRO BOWLS 4
QUOTE “If you’re willing to put yourself and your dreams on the line, at the very least you’ll discover an inner strength you may not have known existed.”
NOTEWORTHY
32,344 career passing yards, 208 career TD passes and a 93.7 career passer rating
League MVP in 1999 and 2001: 4,353 passing yards, 41 TD passes and a 109.2 rating in 1999; 4,830 yards, 36 TDs and 101.4 passer rating in 2001
Super Bowl XXXIV MVP after passing for 414 yards in Rams’ 23-16 victory over Tennessee Titans
First quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards in 3 Super Bowls
Print Headline: Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017 capsules
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017 capsules
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.