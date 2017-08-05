Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017 capsules

Morten Andersen

BORN Aug. 19, 1969, Struer, Denmark

HIGH SCHOOL Indianapolis Ben Davis

COLLEGE Michigan State

POSITION Kicker

DRAFTED Fourth round, 1982, New Orleans Saints

PRO CAREER 25 seasons

TEAMS Saints (1982-1994) Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-2007), Giants (2001), Chiefs (2002-2003), Vikings (2004)

PRO BOWLS 7

QUOTE “Will comes to the forefront when your back is against the wall.”

NOTEWORTHY

Made 31 of 35 FGs, 27 PATs, for 120 points in 1985

Became first kicker to convert 3 FGs of 50 yards or longer in single game. His 40 FGs of 50-plus yards were NFL record when he retired

Set NFL records for career points (2,544), most FGs (565), games played (382)

Converted 565 of 709 FGAs, 849 of 859 PATs

Named to two NFL All-Decade Teams (1980s and 1990s)

Terrell Davis

BORN Oct. 28, 1972, San Diego

HIGH SCHOOL San Diego Abraham Lincoln

COLLEGES Long Beach State, Georgia

POSITION Running back

DRAFTED Sixth round, 1995, Denver Broncos

PRO CAREER 7 seasons

TEAM Broncos

PRO BOWLS 3

QUOTE “The more you put into football, you train, you prepare, the harder you play, then the better the results are going to be and that is true in life … you can’t think you’re going to be great at anything without putting work into it.”

NOTEWORTHY

Rushed for 7,607 yards, 60 TDs in 78 career games. Knee injury limited him to 17 games over his final three seasons

1,750 rushing yards, leaguehigh 15 TDs in 1997; 2,008 rushing yards, 21 rushing TDs in 1998

Seven consecutive 100-yard games in 1997-1998 playoffs. Scored 8 TDs in 1997 playoffs. In 1998 playoffs, rushed for 199 yards against Dolphins, 167 yards vs. Jets and 102 yards in Super Bowl XXXIII victory over Falcons

MVP of Super Bowl XXXII after rushing for 157 yards, 3 TDs in victory over Packers

Kenny Easley

BORN Jan. 15, 1959, Chesapeake, Va.

HIGH SCHOOL Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar F. Smith

COLLEGE UCLA, three-time consensus All-American

POSITION Free safety

DRAFTED First round, fourth overall, by Seattle Seahawks, 1981

PRO CAREER 7 seasons

TEAM Seahawks

PRO BOWLS 5

QUOTE “The thing I missed most [about the game] … even to this day, some 30 years later, I miss those relationships with my fellow warriors.”

NOTEWORTHY

1981 defensive rookie of the year, recorded 3 INTs for 155 yards, 1 TD

1983 AFC defensive player of the year, 7 INTs, 106 return yards

1984 defensive player of the year after recording 10 INTs, 2 returned for TDs

Intercepted 2 or more passes in all 7 NFL seasons; finished with 32 INTs, 538 return yards, 3 TDs

Named All-Pro 4 consecutive seasons, 1982-1985; 1980s All-Decade Team

Jerry Jones

BORN Oct. 13, 1942, Los Angeles HIGH SCHOOL North Little Rock

COLLEGE Arkansas

PLAYING CAREER Co-captain of 1964 national champion Arkansas Razorbacks

PRO CAREER Owner, president and general manager of Dallas Cowboys since 1989

TEAM Dallas Cowboys

QUOTE “Nobody ever got to the top trying to have it on his best day. Football shows you how to do it when it’s not your best day.”

NOTEWORTHY

First NFL owner to win 3 Super Bowls in first 7 years of ownership; team made 7 playoff appearances, won 6 division titles in first 10 years

Team has posted 10 victories in a season 12 times, and has advanced to playoffs 13 times

One of the NFL’s leaders in marketing, sponsorship, TV, stadium management and labor negotiations

Opened AT&T stadium in 2009, at a cost of more than $1.5 billion, and the facility already has hosted a Super Bowl, a national championship game in football and Final Four in basketball

Jason Taylor

BORN Sept. 1, 1974, Pittsburgh

HIGH SCHOOL Pittsburgh Woodland Hills

COLLEGE Akron

POSITION Defensive end

DRAFTED Third round, Miami Dolphins, 1997

PRO CAREER 15 seasons

TEAMS Dolphins (1997-2007, 2009, 2011), Redskins (2008), NY Jets (2010)

PRO BOWLS 6

QUOTE “I always had the fire burning inside to push myself and be the best. You have to have it inside of you. If you don’t have it inside of you, then no one can push you further than you push yourself.”

NOTEWORTHY

Registered 10 or more sacks during 6 of first 8 seasons

2006 defensive player of the year with 13½ sacks, 2 INTs returned for TDs, 11 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 62 tackles

Career-high 18½ sacks in 2002; 139½ career sacks; 8 INTs for 110 yards and 3 TDs; 29 career fumble recoveries, including 6 for TDs; 3 safeties

Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s

LaDainian Tomlinson

BORN June 23, 1979, Rosebud, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL Waco (Texas) University

COLLEGE Texas Christian

POSITION Running back

PRO CAREER 11 seasons

TEAMS Chargers (2001-2009); NY Jets (2010-2011)

PRO BOWLS 5

QUOTE “I believe in working hard all the time. I have faith that working hard is going to get me where I want to go.”

NOTEWORTHY

Rushed 3,174 times for 13,684 yards, 145 TDs

Caught 624 passes, 4,772 yards, 17 TDs; caught 100 passes in 2003

Reached 1,000 rushing yards in each of first 8 NFL seasons and scored 10 or more rushing TDs in each of 9 seasons with Chargers

Eclipsed 1,600-yard mark in back-to-back seasons, 2002-2003, and won back-to-back rushing titles, 2006-2007

2006 MVP: 1,815 yards, 28 TDs, 56 catches, 508 yards, 3 TDs; NFL-record 31 TDs and 186 points

Scored rushing touchdown in 18 consecutive games (2004-2005), an NFL record

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

Kurt Warner

BORN June 22, 1971, Burlington, Iowa

HIGH SCHOOL Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Regis

COLLEGE Northern Iowa

POSITION Quarterback

DRAFT Originally signed as a free agent and then released by Green Bay Packers in 1994; played in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe before signing as a free agent with Rams in 1998

PRO CAREER 12 seasons

TEAMS St. Louis Rams (1998-2003), NY Giants (2004), Arizona Cardinals (2005-2009)

PRO BOWLS 4

QUOTE “If you’re willing to put yourself and your dreams on the line, at the very least you’ll discover an inner strength you may not have known existed.”

NOTEWORTHY

32,344 career passing yards, 208 career TD passes and a 93.7 career passer rating

League MVP in 1999 and 2001: 4,353 passing yards, 41 TD passes and a 109.2 rating in 1999; 4,830 yards, 36 TDs and 101.4 passer rating in 2001

Super Bowl XXXIV MVP after passing for 414 yards in Rams’ 23-16 victory over Tennessee Titans

First quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards in 3 Super Bowls