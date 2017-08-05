Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 05, 2017, 11:46 a.m.

PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME ROSTER

This article was published today at 2:17 a.m.

Members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame by year of induction (x-old-timer/senior nominee):

2017

Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, x-Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones (North Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks), Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner

2016

x-Eddie DeBartolo, Tony Dungy, Brett Favre, Kevin Greene, Marvin Harrison, x-Orlando Pace, Ken Stabler, x-Dick Stanfel

2015

Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Charles Haley, Bill Polian, Junior Seau, Will Shields, x-Mick Tingelhoff, Ron Wolf

2014

Derrick Brooks, x-Ray Guy, x-Claude Humphrey, Walter Jones, Andre Reed, Michael Strahan, Aeneas Williams.

2013

Larry Allen, Cris Carter, x-Curley Culp, Jonathan Ogden, Bill Parcells, x-Dave Robinson, Warren Sapp

2012

x-Jack Butler, Dermontti Dawson, Chris Doleman, Cortez Kennedy (Rivercrest), Curtis Martin, Willie Roaf (Pine Bluff)

2011

Richard Dent, Marshall Faulk, x-Chris Hanburger, x-Les Richter, Ed Sabol, Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe

2010

Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, x-Dick LeBeau, x-Floyd Little, John Randle, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith

2009

x-Bob Hayes, Randall McDaniel, Bruce Smith, Derrick Thomas, Ralph Wilson, Rod Woodson

2008

Fred Dean, Darrell Green, Art Monk, x-Emmitt Thomas, Andre Tippett, Gary Zimmerman

2007

x-Gene Hickerson, Michael Irvin, Bruce Matthews, x-Charlie Sanders, Thurman Thomas, Roger Wehrli

2006

Troy Aikman, Harry Carson, x-John Madden, Warren Moon, Reggie White, x-Rayfield Wright

2005

x-Benny Friedman, Dan Marino, x-Fritz Pollard, Steve Young

2004

x-Bob Brown, x-Carl Eller, John Elway, Barry Sanders

2003

Marcus Allen, Elvin Bethea, Joe DeLamielleure, James Lofton, x-Hank Stram

2002

x-George Allen, Dave Casper, Dan Hampton (Jacksonville, Razorbacks), Jim Kelly, John Stallworth

2001

x-Nick Buoniconti, Marv Levy, Mike Munchak, Jackie Slater, Lynn Swann, Ron Yary, Jack Youngblood.

2000

Howie Long, Ronnie Lott, Joe Montana, Dan Rooney, x-Dave Wilcox

1999

Eric Dickerson, Tom Mack, Ozzie Newsome, x-Billy Shaw, Lawrence Taylor

1998

Paul Krause, x-Tommy McDonald, Anthony Munoz, Mike Singletary, Dwight Stephenson

1997

Mike Haynes, Wellington Mara, Don Shula, Mike Webster

1996

x-Lou Creekmur, Dan Dierdorf, Joe Gibbs, Charlie Joiner, Mel Renfro

1995

Jim Finks, x-Henry Jordan, Steve Largent, Lee Roy Selmon, Kellen Winslow

1994

Tony Dorsett, Bud Grant, Jimmy Johnson, x-Leroy Kelly, Jackie Smith, Randy White

1993

Dan Fouts, Larry Little, Chuck Noll, Walter Payton, Bill Walsh

1992

Lem Barney, Al Davis, John Mackey, John Riggins

1991

Earl Campbell, John Hannah, x-Stan Jones, Tex Schramm, Jan Stenerud

1990

Buck Buchanan, Bob Griese, Franco Harris, Ted Hendricks, Jack Lambert, Tom Landry, x-Bob St. Clair

1989

Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Art Shell, Willie Wood

1988

Jack Ham, Mike Dikta, Fred Biletnikoff, Alan Page

1987

Larry Csonka, Len Dawson, Joe Greene, x-John Henry Johnson, Jim Langer, Don Maynard, Gene Upshaw

1986

Paul Hornung, Ken Houston, Willie Lanier, Fran Tarkenton, x-Doak Walker

1985

x-Frank Gatski, Joe Namath, Pete Rozelle, O.J. Simpson, Roger Staubach

1984

Willie Brown, Mike McCormack, Charley Taylor, x-Arnie Weinmeister

1983

Bobby Bell, Sid Gillman, Sonny Jurgensen, Bobby Mitchell (Hot Springs), Paul Warfield.

1982

Doug Atkins, Sam Huff, x-George Musso, Merlin Olsen

1981

x-Morris (Red) Badgro, George Blanda, Willie Davis (Mineral Springs), Jim Ringo

1980

Herb Adderley, David (Deacon) Jones, Bob Lilly, Jim Otto

1979

Dick Butkus, Yale Lary, Ron Mix, Johnny Unitas

1978

Lance Alworth (Razorbacks), Weeb Ewbank, x-Alphonse (Tuffy) Leemans, Ray Nitschke, Larry Wilson

1977

Frank Gifford, Forrest Gregg, Gale Sayers, Bart Starr, x-Bill Willis

1976

x-Ray Flaherty, Len Ford, Jim Taylor

1975

Roosevelt Brown, George Connor, Dante Lavelli, Lenny Moore.

1974

x-Tony Canadeo, Bill George, Lou Groza, Dick (Night Train) Lane

1973

Raymond Berry, Jim Parker, Joe Schmidt

1972

Lamar Hunt, Gino Marchetti, Ollie Matson, x-Clarence (Ace) Parker

1971

Jim Brown, Bill Hewitt, Frank (Bruiser) Kinard, Vince Lombardi, Andy Robustelli, Y.A. Tittle, Norm Van Brocklin

1970

Jack Christiansen, Tom Fears, Hugh McElhenny, Pete Pihos

1969

Glen (Turk) Edwards, Earle (Greasy) Neale, Leo Nomellini, Joe Perry, Ernie Stautner

1968

Cliff Battles, Art Donovan, Elroy (Crazylegs) Hirsch, Wayne Millner, Marion Motley, Charley Trippi, Alex Wojciechowicz

1967

Chuck Bednarik, Charlie Bidwill, Paul Brown, Bobby Layne, Dan Reeves, Ken Strong, Joe Stydahar, Emlen Tunnell

1966

Bill Dudley, Joe Guyon, Arnie Herber, Walt Kiesling, George McAfee, Steve Owen, Hugh (Shorty) Ray, Clyde (Bulldog) Turner

1965

Guy Chamberlain, John (Paddy) Driscoll, Dan Fortmann, Otto Graham, Sid Luckman, Steve Van Buren, Bob Waterfield

1964

Jimmy Conzelman, Ed Healy, Clark Hinkle, Roy (Link) Lyman, August (Mike) Michalske, Art Rooney, George Trafton

1963

Sammy Baugh, Bert Bell, Joe Carr, Earl (Dutch) Clark, Red Grange, George Halas, Mel Hein, Wilbur (Pete) Henry, Cal Hubbard, Don Hutson (Pine Bluff), Earl (Curly) Lambeau, Tim Mara, George Preston Marshall, Johnny (Blood) McNally, Bronko Nagurski, Ernie Nevers, Jim Thorpe

