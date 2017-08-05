PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME ROSTER

Members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame by year of induction (x-old-timer/senior nominee):
2017
Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, x-Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones (North Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks), Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner
2016
x-Eddie DeBartolo, Tony Dungy, Brett Favre, Kevin Greene, Marvin Harrison, x-Orlando Pace, Ken Stabler, x-Dick Stanfel
2015
Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Charles Haley, Bill Polian, Junior Seau, Will Shields, x-Mick Tingelhoff, Ron Wolf
2014
Derrick Brooks, x-Ray Guy, x-Claude Humphrey, Walter Jones, Andre Reed, Michael Strahan, Aeneas Williams.
2013
Larry Allen, Cris Carter, x-Curley Culp, Jonathan Ogden, Bill Parcells, x-Dave Robinson, Warren Sapp
2012
x-Jack Butler, Dermontti Dawson, Chris Doleman, Cortez Kennedy (Rivercrest), Curtis Martin, Willie Roaf (Pine Bluff)
2011
Richard Dent, Marshall Faulk, x-Chris Hanburger, x-Les Richter, Ed Sabol, Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe
2010
Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, x-Dick LeBeau, x-Floyd Little, John Randle, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith
2009
x-Bob Hayes, Randall McDaniel, Bruce Smith, Derrick Thomas, Ralph Wilson, Rod Woodson
2008
Fred Dean, Darrell Green, Art Monk, x-Emmitt Thomas, Andre Tippett, Gary Zimmerman
2007
x-Gene Hickerson, Michael Irvin, Bruce Matthews, x-Charlie Sanders, Thurman Thomas, Roger Wehrli
2006
Troy Aikman, Harry Carson, x-John Madden, Warren Moon, Reggie White, x-Rayfield Wright
2005
x-Benny Friedman, Dan Marino, x-Fritz Pollard, Steve Young
2004
x-Bob Brown, x-Carl Eller, John Elway, Barry Sanders
2003
Marcus Allen, Elvin Bethea, Joe DeLamielleure, James Lofton, x-Hank Stram
2002
x-George Allen, Dave Casper, Dan Hampton (Jacksonville, Razorbacks), Jim Kelly, John Stallworth
2001
x-Nick Buoniconti, Marv Levy, Mike Munchak, Jackie Slater, Lynn Swann, Ron Yary, Jack Youngblood.
2000
Howie Long, Ronnie Lott, Joe Montana, Dan Rooney, x-Dave Wilcox
1999
Eric Dickerson, Tom Mack, Ozzie Newsome, x-Billy Shaw, Lawrence Taylor
1998
Paul Krause, x-Tommy McDonald, Anthony Munoz, Mike Singletary, Dwight Stephenson
1997
Mike Haynes, Wellington Mara, Don Shula, Mike Webster
1996
x-Lou Creekmur, Dan Dierdorf, Joe Gibbs, Charlie Joiner, Mel Renfro
1995
Jim Finks, x-Henry Jordan, Steve Largent, Lee Roy Selmon, Kellen Winslow
1994
Tony Dorsett, Bud Grant, Jimmy Johnson, x-Leroy Kelly, Jackie Smith, Randy White
1993
Dan Fouts, Larry Little, Chuck Noll, Walter Payton, Bill Walsh
1992
Lem Barney, Al Davis, John Mackey, John Riggins
1991
Earl Campbell, John Hannah, x-Stan Jones, Tex Schramm, Jan Stenerud
1990
Buck Buchanan, Bob Griese, Franco Harris, Ted Hendricks, Jack Lambert, Tom Landry, x-Bob St. Clair
1989
Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Art Shell, Willie Wood
1988
Jack Ham, Mike Dikta, Fred Biletnikoff, Alan Page
1987
Larry Csonka, Len Dawson, Joe Greene, x-John Henry Johnson, Jim Langer, Don Maynard, Gene Upshaw
1986
Paul Hornung, Ken Houston, Willie Lanier, Fran Tarkenton, x-Doak Walker
1985
x-Frank Gatski, Joe Namath, Pete Rozelle, O.J. Simpson, Roger Staubach
1984
Willie Brown, Mike McCormack, Charley Taylor, x-Arnie Weinmeister
1983
Bobby Bell, Sid Gillman, Sonny Jurgensen, Bobby Mitchell (Hot Springs), Paul Warfield.
1982
Doug Atkins, Sam Huff, x-George Musso, Merlin Olsen
1981
x-Morris (Red) Badgro, George Blanda, Willie Davis (Mineral Springs), Jim Ringo
1980
Herb Adderley, David (Deacon) Jones, Bob Lilly, Jim Otto
1979
Dick Butkus, Yale Lary, Ron Mix, Johnny Unitas
1978
Lance Alworth (Razorbacks), Weeb Ewbank, x-Alphonse (Tuffy) Leemans, Ray Nitschke, Larry Wilson
1977
Frank Gifford, Forrest Gregg, Gale Sayers, Bart Starr, x-Bill Willis
1976
x-Ray Flaherty, Len Ford, Jim Taylor
1975
Roosevelt Brown, George Connor, Dante Lavelli, Lenny Moore.
1974
x-Tony Canadeo, Bill George, Lou Groza, Dick (Night Train) Lane
1973
Raymond Berry, Jim Parker, Joe Schmidt
1972
Lamar Hunt, Gino Marchetti, Ollie Matson, x-Clarence (Ace) Parker
1971
Jim Brown, Bill Hewitt, Frank (Bruiser) Kinard, Vince Lombardi, Andy Robustelli, Y.A. Tittle, Norm Van Brocklin
1970
Jack Christiansen, Tom Fears, Hugh McElhenny, Pete Pihos
1969
Glen (Turk) Edwards, Earle (Greasy) Neale, Leo Nomellini, Joe Perry, Ernie Stautner
1968
Cliff Battles, Art Donovan, Elroy (Crazylegs) Hirsch, Wayne Millner, Marion Motley, Charley Trippi, Alex Wojciechowicz
1967
Chuck Bednarik, Charlie Bidwill, Paul Brown, Bobby Layne, Dan Reeves, Ken Strong, Joe Stydahar, Emlen Tunnell
1966
Bill Dudley, Joe Guyon, Arnie Herber, Walt Kiesling, George McAfee, Steve Owen, Hugh (Shorty) Ray, Clyde (Bulldog) Turner
1965
Guy Chamberlain, John (Paddy) Driscoll, Dan Fortmann, Otto Graham, Sid Luckman, Steve Van Buren, Bob Waterfield
1964
Jimmy Conzelman, Ed Healy, Clark Hinkle, Roy (Link) Lyman, August (Mike) Michalske, Art Rooney, George Trafton
1963
Sammy Baugh, Bert Bell, Joe Carr, Earl (Dutch) Clark, Red Grange, George Halas, Mel Hein, Wilbur (Pete) Henry, Cal Hubbard, Don Hutson (Pine Bluff), Earl (Curly) Lambeau, Tim Mara, George Preston Marshall, Johnny (Blood) McNally, Bronko Nagurski, Ernie Nevers, Jim Thorpe
