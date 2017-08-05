Springfield shuts out Naturals, 2-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2-0 on Friday night at Hammons Field.

Naturals’ starting pitcher Jake Kalish (0-7, 3.55) went five innings and allowed two runs. The left-hander scattered six hits and fanned three in his eighth start of the season. He retired the final nine batters he faced.

The Northwest Arkansas bullpen posted three innings of shutout relief between righthander Mark Peterson, left-hander Richard Lovelady and righthander Jake Newberry. Peterson worked 2/3 of a scoreless sixth inning before turning things over to Lovelady, who pitched one frame of perfect relief.

Newberry tossed 1 1/3 innings and did not allow a hit. Over his last 14 games, Newberry has worked to the tune of a 1.56 ERA in 17 1/3 innings.

The Naturals (54-56 overall, 16-26 second half) were held to just three hits on the night.

Paulo Orlando, who is on a rehab assignment of the Kansas City Royals, was 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of walks and is now 9-for-20 (.450) through six games with the Naturals. Nicky Lopez accounted for the third hit on the night, going 1-for-3.

The loss marks the 11th consecutive road loss for the Naturals, matching a franchise record previously set in 2012.

The Naturals continue their four-game series at 6:10 p.m. tonight. Right-hander Corey Ray (6-9, 4.93) will make his 23rd start of the season for the Naturals.