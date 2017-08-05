Bryant falls to Oklahoma in 10

NEW ORLEANS -- The Bryant Black Sox outhit Ada, Okla., but they dropped a 5-4 extra-inning decision in the winners' bracket finals Friday night in the American Legion Mid-South Regional at John Ryan Stadium.

Dayne Bowerman's bases-loaded single with no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning allowed Ada to escape with the victory and advance into Sunday's championship game.

Bryant will play Columbia, Tenn., in an elimination game today at 12:30 p.m. Bryant defeated Columbia 9-6 in the tournament's opening round.

The Black Sox must win today, then twice on Sunday to win the championship.

Bryant outhit the Oklahoma state champions 12-9, but could not overcome three errors, one of which came in the final inning.

Ada led 4-1 after two innings, but Bryant rallied by scoring single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 4-4.

Alex Shurtleff and Scott Schmidt each went 3 for 5 for Bryant. Schmidt drove in two runs with singles in the second and seventh innings.

Myers Buck started for the Sox, lasting 5 innings, giving up 4 hits and 7 walks while striking out 3. Boston Heil and Will McEntire threw a combined four scoreless innings. Seth Tucker took the loss.

Ada reliever Darian Luper picked up the victory, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings

Dylan Hurt had two hits, including a RBI double in the fifth inning. Logan Allen also drove in a run for the Sox.

FOOTBALL

Harding senior adds preseason honor

Senior offensive lineman Gavin De Los Santos of Harding University was named an NCAA Division II preseason All-American by HeroSports.com on Friday.

De Los Santos, who was also named a preseason All-American by College Football America, started 13 games at tackle and helped lead Harding to the top rushing offense in Division II last season at 362.8 yards per game. He earned All-America honors from D2Football.com and Don Hansen's Weekly Football Gazette.

BASEBALL

Razorbacks add volunteer assistant

Former Southern Arkansas University assistant coach Craig Parry has been added to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.

Parry helped Southern Arkansas claim a Great American Conference championship last season, working with hitters and catchers. He also helped to develop infielder Trevor Rucker, who was later named the GAC Male Athlete of the Year.

Parry also spent three seasons at Dallas Baptist University as an assistant coach, working alongside Razorbacks pitching coach Wes Johnson. The Patriots went 130-55, including a school-record 46 victories in 2015, with two Missouri Valley Conference tournament championships under Parry and Johnson.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

