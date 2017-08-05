White Hall police name two killed in house fire

Two people died Friday morning after a fire destroyed a home in White Hall, police said.

Billie Faye Carruth, 82, and Anthony Lewis "Tony" Carruth, 56, were pronounced dead after the home at 903 W. Holland Ave. became engulfed in flames, according to Jefferson County coroner Chad Kelley.

White Hall police were dispatched to the scene at about 7 a.m., when flames and smoke were rising about 20 feet above the roof of the house, according to a White Hall police report. An officer broke a window and yelled into the house, and other officers attempted to get to the back of the house but were impeded by a locked fence and vegetation.

Firefighters arrived later and put out the fire.

Police said the bodies were found in separate areas of the home after firefighters extinguished the blaze. One was in a doorway separating the kitchen and living room, and the other was in a bedroom.

Police interviewed two acquaintances of the Carruths, one of whom believed Tony Carruth had been home Friday morning and another who was concerned about an infrared heater that Billie Carruth frequently used.

The report did not indicate a cause of the fire.

The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory for examination.

Information for this article was contributed by Arkansas Online.

Metro on 08/05/2017