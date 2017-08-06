ARKANSANS IN THE MINORS

WHO’S HOT

ZACH GEORGE (AA Pirates/Arkansas State/ Paragould) has gone 14 for 35 (.400), including 2 home runs, with 10 runs scored and 8 RBI in his past 10 games through Friday. George has gone 11 for 28 (.393) with a home run, 6 RBI and 7 runs scored in 8 games since being called up to the Class AA Altoona (Pa.) Curve on July 28. He had 2 hits in each of 5 games in that span, including a 2-for-4, 4-RBI performance with a run scored in his Altoona debut July 28 as the Curve lost 8-7 to the Trenton Thunder (AA Yankees) in the first game of a doubleheader. George is batting .312 this season with 10 home runs and 49 RBI.

DELTA CLEARY (Independent/Jonesboro) has gone 17 of 44 (.386), including a home run, with 9 runs scored, 8 RBI and 3 stolen bases in his past 10 games. Cleary had 2 games with 3 hits each and another with 4 hits in that span. He went 4 for 5, including a home run, with 2 runs scored and an RBI on July 30 in an 8-7 loss to the Bridgeport Bluefish. He followed that up by going 3 for 5 with 3 RBI on Monday in a 10-7 victory over the York Revolution. Cleary went 3 for 5 again with 1 run scored and 1 RBI on Friday in an 11-10 victory over Bridgeport.

TREY KILLIAN (High-A Rockies/Razorbacks/ Mountain Home) has won each of his past 3 starts for the Lancaster JetHawks after losing 5 consecutive. Killian earned a victory July 29 as the JetHawks beat the San Jose Giants (High-A Giants) 10-2. He allowed 8 hits over 7 innings with 6 strikeouts and threw 66 of his 106 pitches for strikes. Killian’s most recent victory came Thursday in a 5-2 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (High-A Dodgers), in which he allowed 7 hits and 3 walks with 4 strikeouts over 7 innings.

WHO’S NOT

FORRESTT ALLDAY (AA Angels/Central Arkansas) has gone 7 for 35 (.200) with 4 runs scored, 3 RBI, 4 walks and 11 strikeouts in his past 10 games. The numbers are only slightly better in his past 5 games, in which he has gone 4 for 19 (.210) with 1 run scored, 1 RBI and 6 strikeouts. That includes a 1-for-6 performance Tuesday in the Mobile BayBears’ 3-2 victory over the Mississippi Braves (AA Braves). For the season, though, Allday is batting .300 with 1 home run and 29 RBI in 76 games.

AHARON EGGLESTON (Independent/Southern Arkansas) continues to struggle for the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League, going 3 for 31 (.097) with 4 RBI and 4 strikeouts in his past 10 games. Eggleston has not had an extra-base hit or a multi-hit game in the past 10 games and has gone hitless in 7 of them.

CONNOR ELLER (A Blue Jays/Ouachita Baptist/ Sylvan Hills) has taken losses in each of his past 2 appearances for the Lansing Lugnuts. Eller took the loss July 29 as the Lugnuts lost 6-2 to the Great Lakes Loons (A Dodgers). He allowed 4 runs — 2 earned — on 4 hits with 2 walks, a throwing error, a hit batter and a strikeout to the 10 batters he faced. Eller lost again Tuesday as the Lugnuts fell to the Loons 5-1. He allowed 2 earned runs on 2 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts to the 8 batters he faced. Eller fell to 2-5 this season with a 4.50 ERA in 29 appearances.

NEWS AND NOTES

Pitcher Griffin Glaude (Lyon/Central Arkansas/Beebe) was promoted to Class AA New Hampshire from Class A Lansing by the Toronto Blue Jays organization on July 27. Glaude went right to work, allowing a walk with 3 strikeouts in 2 innings July 27 in the Fisher Cats’ 6-4 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (AA Mets). Glaude was then placed on the “temporarily inactive list” on July 30. The list can be used at a team’s discretion for many non-injury related reasons.

Two pitchers with Arkansas ties were promoted to the majors from Class AAA affiliates this week. Daniel Wright (Arkansas State) was called up to the Los Angeles Angels from AAA Salt Lake for the sixth time this season Friday. Wright has a 5-7 record and 7.52 ERA in 14 starts for the Bees this season. Ryne Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) was promoted to the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time this season from Class AAA Durham, N.C., on Tuesday. Stanek had a 1-0 record with a 1.26 ERA and was 7 for 7 in save opportunities in 30 appearances for the Bulls. He allowed 5 earned runs on 21 hits over 35 2/3 innings and held opposing batters to a .171 average.

Infielder Matt Reynolds (Razorbacks) was sent down to the Class AAA Las Vegas 51s by the New York Mets on Tuesday. Reynolds, who had been called up to the Mets on June 28, was primarily used as a pinch hitter but did see some playing time at third base. He went 3 for 3, including a double, with 1 stolen base, 1 walk and 1 run scored Thursday as the 51s beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA Dodgers) 4-0.

Outfielder Craig Gentry (Razorbacks/Fort Smith) was promoted to the Balitmore Orioles from the Class AAA Norfolk Tides on July 30. Gentry, who had been sent outright to Norfolk on July 14, hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning July 31 as the Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1.

Pitcher Barrett Astin (Razorbacks/Forrest City) was assigned to the Cincinnati Reds’ rookie-league team in the Arizona League on July 28 for a rehab assignment. Astin was placed on the disabled list June 26 with an undisclosed injury. He pitched 1 inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 strikeout in his Arizona League debut July 28 as the Reds lost 8-1 to the AZL Royals. Astin pitched another inning Monday and had 1 strikeout in the Reds’ 8-3 victory over the AZL Indians. He then went 2 innings Thursday in the Reds’ 7-2 loss to the AZL Cubs, giving up 1 hit with 2 strikeouts.

Pitcher Jackson Lowery (Razorbacks/Central Arkansas/Pulaski Academy) signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association on Friday. Lowery went 2-2 with a 3.06 ERA and was 9 for 11 in save opportunities last season while playing for Short-A Vancouver, Class A Lansing and High-A Dunedin in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He allowed 12 earned runs on 30 hits over 35 1/3 innings with 10 walks and 34 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to a .238 average.