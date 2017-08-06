Arkansas State extends field in first scrimmage

Arkansas State University made big plays on both sides of the ball in a 126-play scrimmage Saturday morning at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

It was the first of two extended scrimmages for the Red Wolves before their Sept. 2 season-opener at Nebraska.

The offense never got to start beyond its 40, leaving it at least 60 yards to score on each drive.

"I like the idea that the offense -- in a scrimmage that didn't have any short fields and was really built for open-field football -- was able to finish in the end zone some," Coach Blake Anderson said. "I also like the fact that the defense created some turnovers. That's where it's going to start."

The first half of the scrimmage was all situational and limited the number of plays for each unit. The second half featured traditional drives.

The offense scored five touchdowns, picking up big plays in the running and passing games, including a 46-yard run by sophomore quarterback Carson Coats.

The defense created three turnovers, had 13 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and 9 sacks. Junior defensive back Justin Clifton intercepted a deflected pass in the back of the end zone, while junior defensive lineman Josh Curry and freshman Demari Medley each recovered a fumble.

"I thought the tempo for a first scrimmage was really good," Anderson said. "We lined up quicker than we have in the past. Even the defense, in terms of getting lined up and ready to play, was good. I think we've preached that all week, and I thought it showed.

"We had good energy. They came to compete. We've just got to get better at what we're doing."

Four of the five quarterbacks either passed or rushed for touchdowns.

Junior receiver Justin McInnis had two receiving scores, while senior wideout Chris Murray and sophomore tight end Avery Johnson each had a touchdown reception. Johnson's touchdown was a 67-yard reception from redshirt freshman quarterback Logan Bonner, who also added a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Junior Justice Hansen and sophomore Blake Dever each threw touchdown passes.

Quarterbacks weren't tackled to the ground, but sophomore defensive lineman Javier Carbonell was credited with a team-high three sacks, while redshirt freshman William Bradley-King and sophomore T.J. Harris each had two.

Sophomore safety Darreon Jackson had two pass breakups.

"It was a physical scrimmage," Anderson said. "What the film is going to show will really be the truth of everything, but it felt physical -- guys flying to the ball, you could hear the pads popping, and we came out of it healthy.

"We've had some physical practices. Our inside drills have been smash mouth, but we want the team to understand that is going to be our mentality. We've got to be able to run the ball and stop the run to win a championship."

The Red Wolves will hold their final fall scrimmage Aug. 12 in conjunction with the team's "Fan Day."

