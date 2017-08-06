Bank president, CEO named Citizen of the Year

— Service, dedication and a genuine passion for the community can really make someone stand out in a crowd.

It’s all in a day’s work for Larry Wilson, president and chief executive officer of First Arkansas Bank and Trust in Jacksonville, who was recently named Citizen of the Year.

The Jacksonville Historical District hosted the first Citizen of the Year Awards Banquet at the Jacksonville Community Center on July 27.

Wilson said he serves as vice chairman of the Jacksonville Water Commission and is active in the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, the Jacksonville Rotary Club and First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.

Wilson said he is humbled and honored by the recognition.

After living in the area for 69 years, many memories in the Jacksonville community stand out for Wilson, he said, including the opening of the Little Rock Air Force Base in 1955 and graduating from Jacksonville High School in 1966.

Wilson said he admires those serving in the United States military.

“Just like any other community, Jacksonville is special because of the people who are here. With the presence of the Air Force base, our community is unique because of the transitory nature of the people who serve our country and are stationed at the base for a period of time. We have an opportunity to meet some really great people from all over our country and, really, all over the world,” he said.

When Wilson realized he had been nominated for Citizen of the Year, he said he was both honored and surprised.

He said his parents set a great example for giving back to the community, and the more he gives, the more he receives.

Wilson said he has been president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce twice, is a past president of the Jacksonville Rotary Club and has served on numerous committees in his church.

“Our bank, the only bank headquartered here, is typically the first place that gets a call from a fundraiser,” he said.

“There aren’t many fundraisers or community events of any size in which I have not participated over the past 45 years,” he said. “I and my family have made significant contributions to the betterment of Jacksonville consistently over the past years.”

Recently, Wilson said, he has participated in fundraisers

for the Jacksonville Boys & Girls Club, First United Methodist Church, the Jacksonville High School Choir, the Bayou Meto Cemetery and the Jacksonville High School Football Booster Club.

Other winners at the banquet included Nicole Ford, Volunteer of the Year; Allan West, Business of the Year; Kristen Kennon, Realtor of the Year; and Harold Gwatney, Veteran of the Year.

Lida Feller, president of the Jacksonville Historical District, said the awards banquet featured live entertainment, a silent auction and dinner.

Mayor Gary Fletcher and Bishop James Bolden were guest speakers, she said.

Feller said proceeds from the event will benefit restoring a building at 120 N. First St. that will become a hands-on museum.

This was the first year the event took place, and Feller said she’s excited about the future museum.

Laurie Johnson, a volunteer and member of the Jacksonville Historical District, said the organization is made up of volunteers who hope to preserve and cherish Jacksonville’s history.

“They purchased 120 N. First St. with aspirations to restore it and create an interactive museum. Their intention is to provide an environment that contributes learning and recreation for children and youth while preserving and passing on heritage,” she said.

Johnson said members of the Jacksonville Historical District also hope to ignite a movement to restore the historic district of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville can bring its historic district back to life like many other cities have, she said.

“I hope that by being a member of this organization, I can play a small part in that process,” she said.

Feller said the nominees are all good examples of helping within the community.

“They are all givers. They are all deserving of the nomination and the award,” Johnson said. “It makes me proud to see our community turn in so many nominations.”

Feller said that if more people joined in and helped out in their communities, we’d all have a wonderful place to live.

“I believe in giving back and helping where help is needed,” Feller said. “I also believe we need to work even harder to make this a better place in the future for the children.”

Staff writer Kayla Baugh can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or kbaugh@arkansasonline.com.