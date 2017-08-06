Beebe School Board member to leave after 22 years

Brenda McKown is passionate about children and about making sure each child reaches his or her full potential, from pre-K all the way through high school.

McKown served on the McRae School Board from 1994 to 2004, the Beebe School Board from 2004 to 2017 and the Arkansas School Boards Association from 2006 to 2017.

She will complete her Beebe term in September, and her ASBA term will be finished in December.

McKown said there is no particular reason she is leaving the Beebe School Board. She just feels the time has come to step aside.

“As part of the Beebe School Board, we rotate positions, beginning with two full terms as a regular, then move into the offices of secretary-treasurer, vice president and president, thus completing a five-year rotation,” she said.

McKown said she has had the privilege of serving in each officer position several times.

On the McRae and Beebe school boards, McKown said, members operated as a group and set the direction for the districts.

Both boards were responsible for school finance, student achievement and school operations, she said.

“We established goals through a strategic plan and tried to focus on those goals. Every year, and especially after a legislative session, we would have a number of policy revisions or additions. In September of each year, we approved a budget that was approximately $30 million,” McKown said.

She said responsibility falls on the school board to ensure that the district stays financially secure.

The board also has the responsibility to monitor and approve academic programs and curriculum, she said.

“We also have to make some of the hard decisions, such as student expulsion, personnel terminations or nonrenewals and other difficult decisions concerning construction, extracurricular programs and academic programs where a limited amount of funds are available,” McKown explained.

She said the ASBA provides training, leadership and advocacy to school boards across the state of Arkansas.

“I had the pleasure of visiting Washington, D.C., to meet with our congressmen about concerns of our schools. As a member of the Arkansas School Boards Association Board, I served several years as a board member, and also as vice president, president and past president,” she said.

While in Washington, McKown said, she met with U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, and U.S. Reps. French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman, all Republican legislators from Arkansas.

Keeping local schools under the direction of local board members is essential for district success, she said, and board-made decisions have a direct impact on student achievement.

“An example is the $8 million Career and Technical Center that was constructed while I was the school board president [in Beebe],” she said. “This center provides outstanding opportunities to participate in career and technical courses that help prepare students for life beyond high school.”

McKown said students in the center take classes on a variety of subjects, including medical professions, drones, broadcasting, agriculture, marketing and technology.

Board members have enjoyed seeing students excel in these areas as the programs have grown, with many competing at the state and national level, she said.

“While I was on the board, we added a dance team, wrestling, bowling and soccer,” McKown said. “The school board approved some major additions, renovations and new construction.”

Many memorable experiences come to mind when she thinks of her work on the school boards, she said.

“The most stressful experience is when the McRae School District annexed with the Beebe School District. I was the president of the McRae School Board, and the enrollment had dipped under 350. The board knew we had to make some big decisions, and it was an emotional time for McRae,” she explained.

The community of McRae was centered around the school campus and wanted assurance that the campus would remain in use, she said.

McKown said Belinda Shook, superintendent of the Beebe School District, put together an annexation plan with the support of both the Beebe and McRae communities.

The McRae campus is now home to over 500 middle school students, McKown said, all fifth- and sixth-graders, thanks to the successful annexation made possible through the cooperation of both communities.

“The merger has been great for the students of both Beebe and McRae,” Shook said. “Gaining the McRae campus gave Beebe more space, which was needed; and increasing the extracurricular programs and academic courses gave the McRae students additional opportunities in those areas.”

McKown said a new building was constructed, along with a storm shelter, a few years ago on the McRae campus.

The shelter is used by students during the day as a music room but is available to the public after hours.

Shook said McKown sets the gold standard for how a board member should operate.

“She is very intelligent and knows her material, but she is also easy-going and has a pleasant personality. She always listens to all sides before making a decision,” Shook said.” I truly believe she is here to see students and staff members succeed, and she will do her part to make that happen,”

Shook said the Beebe School District has constructed almost $30 million in facilities and gained multiple pieces of additional property over the past 13 years.

“If it was good for kids, Brenda supported it,” Shook said. “She rarely missed a meeting and had always done her homework when she arrived to a meeting.”

McKown said some of her fondest memories as a board member include handing out diplomas and shaking hands with seniors, and participating in monthly student-achievement presentations at board meetings.

The students in Beebe are gifted and bright, she said.

“Second Chance is a program within our conversion charter school, Badger Academy, that allows students who have dropped out of Beebe High School to return for a diploma,” McKown said. “We have recognized many students at school board meetings for completing their graduation requirements.”

McKown also enjoys seeing teachers honored at board meetings.

“I love to hear them speak enthusiastically about their schools and students,” she said.

Education is important because without it, communities, cities, states and nations are unable to grow, McKown said.

Tony Prothro, executive director of the Arkansas School Boards Association, said McKown is one of the most delightful people he has ever worked with.

“She is an eternal optimist with a relentless focus on what is best for students,” Prothro said. “Although she has held the highest position of boardsmanship in the state, she is forever a servant leader. She is humble, giving and always wants to bestow credit upon others.”

Prothro said McKown is a person of deep reflection who thinks things through in detail before formulating a solution.

“Brenda’s leadership was instrumental in a time when ASBA was making strides to improve advocacy efforts and revamp curriculum for board-member service,” he said. “She has been a positive role model for other ASBA board members, and during her year as president, she was instrumental in providing direction and vision for the state.”

McKown always saw negative experiences, such as flights that didn’t go according to plan, as something memorable that could later be laughed about, Prothro said.

McKown has two daughters: Allison Porter, who is married to Jeff Porter; and Spencer McKown, who is engaged to Casey Whitfield.

Brenda McKown has a granddaughter, Olivia Porter, 3.

McKown also has four siblings: Dennis Weisenfels, Peggy Hopkins, Donna Bridge and Sandy Martin.

“Both daughters have graduated college and are successfully employed,” Brenda said. “I’m so very proud of all their accomplishments.”

Some of McKown’s hobbies include cooking and spending time with family and friends.

“I love to cook, but my sister Donna is better at it than I am, so I almost always eat her cooking,” McKown said.

McKown said she admires anyone who serves on a school board.

“A board member alone does not have any power. Power is only obtained when the board comes together and has a common focus on the child. … I have been fortunate, on each board, to be able to serve with other members who were concerned with the best interest of the children,” McKown said.

Most people don’t realize how much time is required to be a board member, she said.

Board members are required to receive annual training, attend monthly meetings, keep up with information and monitor legislation, she said.

McKown said serving as a board member is one of the purest forms of servant leadership.

“Brenda is a great board member and a fine person,” Shook said.

“She will be greatly missed on the Beebe School Board. She should feel a lot of pride in the changes that have taken place under her leadership,” Shook said.

“Brenda is one of those individuals that when you enter a room full of people, you will want to move in her direction,” Prothro said. “That is because of her energizing personality and optimistic attitude. I look forward to her unwavering friendship and sage advice for many years to come.”

