Bryant residents invited to apply to annual Citizen Fire Academy

BY CAROL ROLF

Contributing Writer

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a firefighter?

Members of the Bryant Fire Department plan to show residents “what we are all about” at the second annual Citizen Fire Academy, which will take place Aug. 21 through Oct. 7 at the Central Fire Station, 312 Roya Lane.

“The Citizen Fire Academy is about being able to show the community what we do,” said Capt. Ryan McCormick, who has been a firefighter for 14 years and is the training captain for the Bryant Fire Department. “We want people to see what we do, how we risk our lives day in and day out.

“Many people only know us by the firetrucks they see going down the road. They don’t know what we really do.

“We want people to sign up for our Citizen Fire Academy and see what we are all about. They will not only learn about us in a classroom setting, but there will be hands-on activities as well.”

Participants will learn about the history of fire service and the organization of the local fire department; they will also tour the fire station. Hands-on training will be conducted on extrication, search and rescue, breathing apparatus, portable fire extinguishers, protective clothing, fire operations and CPR. Participants will receive certification in CPR through the program. Participants will also take part in a live firefighting exercise and a ride-out with firefighters.

McCormick said this is the second year the Fire Department has sponsored the academy.

“Last year was huge … very huge,” he said. “We scheduled for 16 people but actually had 12 — men and women. We are hoping for good participation this year, too.”

Tanner Ward, 25, was among last year’s participants.

“I had a great time doing the Citizen Fire Academy last year,” said Ward, who is a 2009 graduate of Bryant High School and a 2013 graduate of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

“I decided to apply after I saw an article in the paper about it. I didn’t really know what to expect because it was the first one the city had done, but Capt. McCormick did a great job organizing everything and really giving us a taste of what life at the Fire Department is like. We learned a little bit about everything,” Ward said.

“We got to put on all of the equipment, use the Jaws of Life, go inside a burning structure. I even got to ride in the MedFlight helicopter. We repelled off a balcony, got our CPR certifications, went 100 feet in the air on the ladder truck and got to tour all of the fire stations in Bryant,” he said.

“My favorite session was the last one we did, when we got to actually go inside a burning structure,” said Ward, who now lives in Benton and is a senior account executive at Team SI in Little Rock.

“We got to feel the heat of a real fire and see them put it out. They also had a living room set up and lit a piece of paper in a trash can to show us how quickly a fire spreads. Within just a few minutes, the entire living room was engulfed. Overall, it was a great experience, and I’m glad I was able to do it,” Ward said.

“Oftentimes, we only think about the firefighting aspect of their jobs, but there’s a lot more to it. Capt. McCormick and all of the firefighters were very welcoming and did a great job explaining all of the different facets of firefighting. It’s a very hands-on experience. We had our own fire suits to wear throughout the class, and we got to actually do everything they taught us.

“It wasn’t like we were just sitting in a classroom hearing about all of this stuff. We actually got to do all of it, and that was the best part.”

There is no cost to attend the 2017 Citizen Fire Academy. Classes will be held from 6:30-9:30 Monday nights for seven weeks, culminating on a Saturday, Oct. 7.

“We schedule the academy to end during Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 1-7,” McCormick said, adding that the Bryant Fire Department has 48 firefighters stationed in three locations.

“Fire Prevention Week is huge here in Bryant,” he said. “We go out to all the schools in Bryant and see between 2,000 and 3,000 students from preschool to third grade.

“The week ends with our Fire Prevention Day Festival, which is held here at the main station,” McCormick said. “Last year was huge. We had about 3,000 people here. … We had inflatables, a DJ and free food. It was quite a celebration. Residents were able to meet the firefighters and look at the trucks and equipment.”

The Citizen Fire Academy is free and open to anyone 18 or older who lives in the city of Bryant; proof of residence must be provided. Four residents from each city ward will be selected to attend the academy. Up to 16 students may be selected to attend the academy.

The deadline to apply is Friday.

For more information, contact McCormick at (501) 943-0395 or rmccormick@cityofbryant.com. Information is also available on the Bryant Fire Department’s Facebook page.