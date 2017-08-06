Bryant wins, stays alive

NEW ORLEANS -- Will McEntire threw a complete game as the Bryant Black Sox eliminated Columbia, Tenn., 5-2, in the American Legion Mid-South Regional at John Ryan Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Bryant must win two games today to qualify for the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

Saturday's second game, between Ada, Okla., and Destrehan, La., was rained out and has been rescheduled for today, with the site moving to Tulane University because of poor field conditions at John Ryan.

The game between Ada and Destrehan will be a nine-inning contest, with the winner playing Bryant in a seven-inning game.

If Ada beats Destrehan, Bryant would have to beat Ada twice to advance.

If Destrehan beats Ada, Bryant would have to beat Destrehan, then Ada, in seven-inning games.

Saturday, McEntire allowed 9 hits, struck out 6 and retired the final 11 batters he faced. He did not walk a batter.

Three of McEntire's strikeouts came in the final two innings.

Shortstop Jake East had two of Bryant's 10 hits, including a tie-breaking two-run single in the fifth inning that gave the Sox a 3-1 lead.

Logan Allen also had two hits for Bryant.

Alex Shurtleff gave Bryant a 1-0 lead in the second with a single that scored Dylan Hurt.

The Tennessee state champions closed to within 3-2 with a run in the sixth, but Bryant got the run back when Scott Schmidt drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth.

Hurt connected on a sacrifice fly in the ninth to account for the game's final run.

Luke Flatt took the loss for Columbia. He allowed seven hits and four runs. He struck out five and walked two.

Sports on 08/06/2017