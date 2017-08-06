The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 424 W. Markham St., residence, Janet Trigg, 5 p.m. July 28, property valued at $175.

72204

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Jesse Harris, 8 a.m. July 21, property valued at $540.

• 1800 S. Buchanan St., residence, Mary Cadeza, 7:30 a.m. July 22, property value unknown.

• 3301 S. Bryant St., business, Salomon Bradford, 3:15 p.m. July 23, property value unknown.

• 4601 Western Hills Ave., business, unknown, 6 p.m. July 23, property valued at $251.

• 1920 Valmar St., residence, Connie Barnes, 5 a.m. July 24, property valued at $791.

• 5401 Asher Ave., business, John Coleman, 8 a.m. July 24, property valued at $1,500.

• 3901 S. University Ave., business, Jonathan Braune, 5:45 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.

• 9102 Tanya Dr., residence, Latoria Jones, 3 p.m. July 25, property valued at $1,200.

• 1600 S. Elm St., residence, Christen Gray, 10 a.m. July 26, cash totaling $17, property valued at $10.

• 8906 Morris Manor Dr., residence, Alex Walker, 8 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.

72206

• 3024 S. Battery St., residence, Rodney Raglin, 11:24 p.m. July 24, property valued at $200.

• 2501 Broadway St., business, unknown, 3:55 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.

72209

• 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Samuel Gill, 8:35 a.m. July 23, cash totaling $1, property valued at $1,340.

• 9401 Mann Rd., residence, Herman Fabian, 6:27 p.m. July 24, property valued at $1,704.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Antonette Viinson, 12:05 a.m. July 25, property valued at $1,000.

• 5306 Stanley Dr., residence, Edwin Kimmons, 12:30 p.m. July 25, property valued at $1,200.

• 5700 S. University Ave., business, Elton Anderson, 6 p.m. July 25, property valued at $230.

• 5502 W. 51st St., residence, Emeris Urrutia, 5 p.m. July 27, property valued at $151.

• 10114 Mabelvale Plaza Dr., business, Maria Ponce, 11 p.m. July 27, property valued at $1,000.

• 1900 W. 65th St., business, Brett Crane, 1:30 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.

• 10315 Interstate 30, business, Anthony Nichols, 6 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.

72103

• 10921 Marks Mill Court, residence, Felicia Brazle, 12:30 p.m. July 23, property valued at $2,520.

• 10724 Train Station Dr., residence, Louann Brewster, 10:51 p.m. July 24, property valued at $700.

• 10310 Mabelvale Plaza, business, Glen Campbell, 4:53 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.

72210

• 11901 David O Dodd Rd., residence, Teresa Reynolds, 7:30 a.m. July 27, cash totaling $2,500, property valued at $1,601.

• 10402 Stagecoach Rd., residence, John Samain, 11:37 p.m. July 27, property value unknown.

72211

• 16 Cove Creek Pt, residence, Robbie Cash, 1:15 p.m. July 21, property valued at $3,865.

• 6 Lariat Court, residence, Karen Kethley, 3 p.m. July 24, property valued at $250.

72227

• 70 Lefever Lane, residence, Danyelle Mangiamele, 10 p.m. July 19, property valued at $1,775.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1306 W. 26th St., residence, Grant Berardi, 6:30 a.m. July 24, property valued at $2,000.

• 911 W. 22nd St., residence, Sydney Barnes, 4 p.m. July 24, property valued at $250.

• 1206 W. Long 17th St., residence, Venetta Sheppard, midnight July 25, property valued at $8,408.

• 622 W. 16th St., residence, Jessica Allen, 8:19 a.m. July 26, property valued at $550.

72116

• 5408 Timber Creek Lane, residence, James Williford, 9 a.m. July 26, property valued at $3,475.

• 2600 Lakewood Village Dr., Suite E, business, unknown, 3:08 a.m. July 27, property value unknown.

• 4717 N. Cypress St., residence, Marian White, 2 p.m. July 27, cash totaling $80, property valued at $250.

72117

• 1505 Hwy. 161, business, unknown, 3:25 p.m. July 22, cash totaling $1,400.

• 34 Knight Dr., residence, Mercedes Rome, 5:34 p.m. July 26, property valued at $700.

• 21 Quillen Dr., residence, Evelyn Mathews, 12:20 p.m. July 27, property valued at $4,525.

72118

• 2000 Parkway Dr., Bldg. 5 Apt. 543, residence, Corena Parker, 5 p.m. July 25, property valued at $300.

• 722 W. 36th St., Apt. B, residence, Martha Hill, 12:05 a.m. July 26, property valued at $90.

• 5000 Tonka Trail, residence, Robert Henderson, 7 a.m. July 26, property valued at $798.

Metro on 08/06/2017