INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
INTERACTIVE: NLRPD crime map
Click here to see the latest North Little Rock crime reports.
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 424 W. Markham St., residence, Janet Trigg, 5 p.m. July 28, property valued at $175.
72204
• 6310 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Jesse Harris, 8 a.m. July 21, property valued at $540.
• 1800 S. Buchanan St., residence, Mary Cadeza, 7:30 a.m. July 22, property value unknown.
• 3301 S. Bryant St., business, Salomon Bradford, 3:15 p.m. July 23, property value unknown.
• 4601 Western Hills Ave., business, unknown, 6 p.m. July 23, property valued at $251.
• 1920 Valmar St., residence, Connie Barnes, 5 a.m. July 24, property valued at $791.
• 5401 Asher Ave., business, John Coleman, 8 a.m. July 24, property valued at $1,500.
• 3901 S. University Ave., business, Jonathan Braune, 5:45 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.
• 9102 Tanya Dr., residence, Latoria Jones, 3 p.m. July 25, property valued at $1,200.
• 1600 S. Elm St., residence, Christen Gray, 10 a.m. July 26, cash totaling $17, property valued at $10.
• 8906 Morris Manor Dr., residence, Alex Walker, 8 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.
72206
• 3024 S. Battery St., residence, Rodney Raglin, 11:24 p.m. July 24, property valued at $200.
• 2501 Broadway St., business, unknown, 3:55 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.
72209
• 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Samuel Gill, 8:35 a.m. July 23, cash totaling $1, property valued at $1,340.
• 9401 Mann Rd., residence, Herman Fabian, 6:27 p.m. July 24, property valued at $1,704.
• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Antonette Viinson, 12:05 a.m. July 25, property valued at $1,000.
• 5306 Stanley Dr., residence, Edwin Kimmons, 12:30 p.m. July 25, property valued at $1,200.
• 5700 S. University Ave., business, Elton Anderson, 6 p.m. July 25, property valued at $230.
• 5502 W. 51st St., residence, Emeris Urrutia, 5 p.m. July 27, property valued at $151.
• 10114 Mabelvale Plaza Dr., business, Maria Ponce, 11 p.m. July 27, property valued at $1,000.
• 1900 W. 65th St., business, Brett Crane, 1:30 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.
• 10315 Interstate 30, business, Anthony Nichols, 6 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.
72103
• 10921 Marks Mill Court, residence, Felicia Brazle, 12:30 p.m. July 23, property valued at $2,520.
• 10724 Train Station Dr., residence, Louann Brewster, 10:51 p.m. July 24, property valued at $700.
• 10310 Mabelvale Plaza, business, Glen Campbell, 4:53 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.
72210
• 11901 David O Dodd Rd., residence, Teresa Reynolds, 7:30 a.m. July 27, cash totaling $2,500, property valued at $1,601.
• 10402 Stagecoach Rd., residence, John Samain, 11:37 p.m. July 27, property value unknown.
72211
• 16 Cove Creek Pt, residence, Robbie Cash, 1:15 p.m. July 21, property valued at $3,865.
• 6 Lariat Court, residence, Karen Kethley, 3 p.m. July 24, property valued at $250.
72227
• 70 Lefever Lane, residence, Danyelle Mangiamele, 10 p.m. July 19, property valued at $1,775.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1306 W. 26th St., residence, Grant Berardi, 6:30 a.m. July 24, property valued at $2,000.
• 911 W. 22nd St., residence, Sydney Barnes, 4 p.m. July 24, property valued at $250.
• 1206 W. Long 17th St., residence, Venetta Sheppard, midnight July 25, property valued at $8,408.
• 622 W. 16th St., residence, Jessica Allen, 8:19 a.m. July 26, property valued at $550.
72116
• 5408 Timber Creek Lane, residence, James Williford, 9 a.m. July 26, property valued at $3,475.
• 2600 Lakewood Village Dr., Suite E, business, unknown, 3:08 a.m. July 27, property value unknown.
• 4717 N. Cypress St., residence, Marian White, 2 p.m. July 27, cash totaling $80, property valued at $250.
72117
• 1505 Hwy. 161, business, unknown, 3:25 p.m. July 22, cash totaling $1,400.
• 34 Knight Dr., residence, Mercedes Rome, 5:34 p.m. July 26, property valued at $700.
• 21 Quillen Dr., residence, Evelyn Mathews, 12:20 p.m. July 27, property valued at $4,525.
72118
• 2000 Parkway Dr., Bldg. 5 Apt. 543, residence, Corena Parker, 5 p.m. July 25, property valued at $300.
• 722 W. 36th St., Apt. B, residence, Martha Hill, 12:05 a.m. July 26, property valued at $90.
• 5000 Tonka Trail, residence, Robert Henderson, 7 a.m. July 26, property valued at $798.
Metro on 08/06/2017
Print Headline: Burglaries
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Burglaries
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.