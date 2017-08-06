Burmese Muslims face off with police

RANGOON, Burma — Security forces in Burma fired warning shots to disperse Muslim villagers while they were arresting four suspects in a western region where government troops have been accused of human-rights violations against the Rohingya minority group, officials said Saturday.

About 600 villagers surrounded troops in Rathedaung township in Rakhine state on Friday while they were searching for six men suspected of financing a “terrorist” group, said police officer Zaw Win Aung.

He said the villagers carried slingshots, sticks and machetes as they approached the troops, who responded by firing 40-50 warning shots. They managed to arrest four suspects, he said.

On Thursday, the government said that six Buddhists were killed and two other villagers are missing in Kaigyi village in Maungdaw township, also in Rakhine state.

It wasn’t clear who was responsible, but a spokesman at the border guard police headquarters in Maungdaw said police were searching for culprits.