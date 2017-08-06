NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
AUGUST
8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.
11 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. 6 p.m. barbecue dinner, live and silent auction, induction ceremony.agff.org or call 501-223-6468
12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com
12 Hawghunter bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon
(479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673 19 Union County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Conference Center. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net
19 Mississippi County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Osceola Municipal Golf Course. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com
19 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Sweeden Island. sherwoodbassclub.com
20 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, North Little Rock. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475
26 Independence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch
(870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com
26 Jacksonville Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com
26 Garland County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hotel Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@hotmail.com
Print Headline: Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.