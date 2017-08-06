COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Aug. 7-12

Faulkner County Library Adult Programs

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present the following adult programs this week: Monday, Sign Language at 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Community Meditation at 12:30 p.m., Garden Sketch Hour at 4 p.m., Adult Coloring at 5 p.m. and Yarn-a-holics at 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Diabetes Academy at 10 a.m. and Tai Chi at noon and 1 p.m.; Thursday, Book Club at 11 a.m., Bridge at 12:30 p.m., Garden Club at 4 p.m., the Urban Farming Project at 5 p.m., Crafts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Yoga at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Pickin’ Porch at 9:30 a.m. and Countdown to Eclipse with Kaye Clanton at 2 p.m. On Aug. 13, The Fat Soul Band will play at 2 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series, and the Urban Farming Project will meet at 5 p.m. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Aug. 10-12

Rummage Sale

VILONIA — Vilonia United Methodist Church, 1112 Main St., will host a rummage sale during Bargains Galore, Thursday through Saturday. The United Methodist Women will serve breakfast, including homemade cinnamon rolls, as well as pulled-pork sandwiches for lunch daily. Sale hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Booth rentals are available by calling (501) 499-2438.

Aug. 12

Spaghetti and Meatball Supper and Bake Sale

ST. VINCENT — Knights of Columbus Council 10908 in St. Vincent, 9 miles north of Morrilton on Arkansas 95, will have its annual spaghetti and meatball supper, starting at 5 p.m. The menu will include green beans, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger may eat free. Adult take-out meals will be available for $10 each. There will be a bake sale the night of the supper to raise money for the Knights of Columbus Persons With Disabilities Fund. For more information, call (501) 354-4854.

Mount Nebo Chicken Fry

DARDANELLE — The 70th annual Mount Nebo Chicken Fry at Mount Nebo State Park will begin at 7 a.m. with a 10K run up the mountain. Vendor booths will open at 10 a.m., and other activities include a chicken-calling contest, a meat-duck-calling contest, a motorcycle show, live music, an art show, a Lovely Legs contest, Little Miss Pullet and Little Mr. Rooster contests, and a chicken dinner. The cost of the dinner is $6 for adults and $3.50 for children. For more information, contact Stacey Daughtrey, executive director of the Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce, at (479) 229-3328 or visit dardanellechamber.com.

Ongoing

Photography, Poetry Exhibit

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute will host We’re Not Telling You Everything: Words and Images From the Wichita Mountains during August in the institute’s Flagstone Foyer and Show Barn Hall. The exhibition includes photographs by Don House and Sabine Schmidt and poetry by Sy Hoahwah. For more information, visit www.rockefellerinstitute.org/wichita.

Gene Hatfield Art Exhibit

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas College of Fine Arts and Communication and the Division of Outreach and Community Engagement are hosting an art exhibit titled Gene Hatfield: A Lifetime of Distinction, Achievement and Emeritus through Aug. 25 at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St. Hatfield, who died Feb. 18, 2017, was a Conway native, a UCA alumnus and a UCA Department of Art professor emeritus. He created a collection of multimedia collages, paintings and sculptures. The exhibit is free and open to the public. UCA Downtown is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Kristen Spickard at (501) 852-2598 or kspickard@uca.edu.

CASA Volunteer Interviews

RUSSELLVILLE — Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 5th Judicial District will have interviews for CASA volunteers in Pope County in August. Volunteers need to be at least 21 years old and interested in being an advocate for abused or neglected children in foster care in Pope County. Training sessions will be from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pope County Courthouse, 100 W. Main St. For more information, call (479) 880-1195.

UCA’S Reynolds Performance Hall 2017-18 Tickets

CONWAY — Single tickets to the 2017-18 Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall season at the University of Central Arkansas will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will be available online at uca.edu/reynolds, at the box office and by phone at (501) 450-3265. Individual tickets for all shows except lectures are $30 to $40 for adults, and $10 for UCA students and children. Lectures are $15 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, contact Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds, at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu, or visit uca.edu/reynolds for details about all upcoming performances.

Peas Take One Veggie Cart

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Faulkner County Urban Farm Project will have the Peas Take One Veggie Cart available each Monday throughout the summer in the front lobby of the library, 1900 Tyler St. The cart will have a wide variety of vegetables and fruits for the public to take home. Nutritional-fact cards will accompany the produce, as well as recipe cards.

Summer Concert Series

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library’s annual Summer Concert Series takes place indoors to beat the heat. All are invited for music from local musicians and summer snacks. All concerts are at 2 p.m. Sundays. The schedule includes today, John Murphy; Aug. 13, Fat Soul Band; and Aug. 20, Wyatt Jones. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Faulkner County Library Activities

Child Development Associate Training

CONWAY — Childhood Services at Arkansas State University will conduct training for individuals in the Conway area who would like to earn the Child Development Associate credential. Classes in Conway will meet Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 15. Childhood Services at Arkansas State, which has been providing CDA training for more than 30 years, offers a complete package that includes trained advisers and instructors. Participants may choose between college credit or noncredit options. For more information, visit asuchildhoodservices.org, email cda@astate.edu, or call (870) 972-3055 or (888) 429-1585.

Conway Dragon Boat Festival

CONWAY — The third annual Conway Dragon Boat Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Beaverfork Lake Park, 20 Kinley Drive. The event is sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of Conway. For more information, visit jaconway.org/dragon-boat-festival.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tickets are on sale for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser, set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Conference Center. The dinner and dance will feature beach food, a silent auction, a pay-as-you-go bar and live music by Lucky Draw. Tickets are $25, and 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. For more information, call (501) 884-4440.

EZ Bike Poker Rider

RUSSELLVILLE — The EZ Bike Poker Rider bike tour will take place Aug. 26, beginning at the Russellville Depot. The bike-tour fee is $35, and $20 for the running event. For more information, call (479) 567-6132.

Music Downtown at Sundown

RUSSELLVILLE — The Flat Five and Leah & the Mojo Doctors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Depot Park, 320 W. C St. The Music Downtown at Sundown concerts are free to the public, but donations are welcome. For more information, call (479) 986-2530.

Relay for Life Luminaria Ceremony

RUSSELLVILLE — The traditional luminaria ceremony for the Relay for Life of Pope, Yell and Conway counties will take place from 9-9:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Russellville Depot Park downtown. The ceremony will follow the quarterly Downtown Art Walk, scheduled to end at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the local Relay for Life web page at relayforlife.org/popear or the organization’s Facebook page.

All Re’ved Up 4 Kidz Benefit Car Show

RUSSELLVILLE — The All Re’ved Up 4 Kidz Benefit Car show will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at 1509 E. Main St. (the parking lot of Brangus). The entry fee is $20 per vehicle. The event is a benefit for Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 5th Judicial District. For more information, call (479) 264-6677.

