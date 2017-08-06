COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Aug. 7

Easybridge Classes

HOT SPRINGS — The Bridge House of Hot Springs will begin Easybridge classes at 9:30 a.m. at 300 W. St. Louis. The first four classes will be free. For more information, call (501) 984-1384.

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Monday Afternoon Book Club at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Master Gardeners

BENTON — Master Gardener Bobbie Allen will present a program about peach trees at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 8

Credit Report Class

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a financial class about credit reports at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 9

Home-school Meet-and-Greet

BENTON — Home-school families are invited to a meet-and-greet at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will offer an opportunity for families to mingle, share ideas, learn about library resources and participate in a home-school program survey. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 10

Small Business Summit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a Small Business Startup Summit from 3:30-7 p.m. at HSU’s Hot Springs campus. The seminars are titled Starting a Business in Arkansas and How to Write a Business Plan. The cost is $65 per person. For more information or to register, call (870) 230-5184.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 10 and Aug. 11

Used-Book Sale

BENTON — The Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library will present a book sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The cost of the books will be 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 11

Rise and Shine Craft Time

BRYANT — Crafters ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Swingin’ for a Reason

BRYANT — The sixth annual Swingin’ for a Reason Charity Golf Tournament will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Hurricane Golf and Country Club. For more information or to register in advance, visit bryantbgc.org/golftournament.

Aug. 12

Hot Springs Daylily Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Daylily Society will meet at 10 a.m. in the Magnolia Room at Garvan Woodland Gardens. The program will be Chartreuse Hates Pink: Color in the Garden, by Tom Dillard, who recently retired as head of Special Collections at the University of Arkansas Libraries in Fayetteville. He is a specialist on Arkansas history and writes a column on that subject every Sunday in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. A gardener since childhood, Dillard was the founding president of the Central Arkansas Horticulture Society. Attendees will receive free admission to the gardens. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Lin Johnson at (501) 318-0288 or (870) 942-6040, or Yvonne Becker at (501) 922-3296.

Unity Festival

BENTON — Arkansas Stop the Violence and Helping Hands & Caring Hearts of Benton will sponsor the Unity Festival, a Christian worship service and event, from noon to 7 p.m. at Tyndall Park. The event will feature games, food, prizes, a shoe drive and more.

The Wrecking Crew

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — A screening of The Wrecking Crew, a music documentary, will show at 6 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center. Tickets are $10 each. There will be a meet-and-greet with director Denny Tedesco after the showing. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Animeniacs

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to celebrate Sailor Moon Day at noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Paws for a Cause

BENTON — Paws for a Cause, a veterans pet-adoption event, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Benton Dog Park, 924 Fairfield Road. The mission of the event is to save two lives at once: one pet and one vet. Bob Zepecki, a doctor of veterinary medicine, will be the special guest.

Ongoing

August Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The August show in the Summer Exhibition Series at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., includes work by Michael Ashley, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Jason Sacran, Sandra Sell, Gary Simmons and others. New paintings by Sell and a selection of the artist’s sculptures will be showcased. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit www.justusfineart.com.

Fashion Extravaganza

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit Fashion Extravaganza will be available through Sept. 1 at 625 Main St. The exhibition features costumes depicting the 1700s through current fashions. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216 or visit ccahc.org.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Upcoming

Small Business Workshop

MALVERN — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a small-business workshop from 4-6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at College of the Ouachitas. The workshop will feature building a sales strategy and offer tips for hiring, training and evaluating salespeople. The cost of the workshop is $35 per person. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184, email asbtdc@hsu.edu or visit asbtdc.org/training/arkadelphia-events.

Spotlight on Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s annual Spotlight on Arkadelphia Community and Service Fair will take place from 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22 on Heflin Plaza and the Student Village circle. For more information or to register in advance, visit obu.edu/spotlight.

Amplify Christian Music Festival

BENTON — The Amplify Christian Music Festival will begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at 15523 Interstate 30. The event is free, but advance registration is required. For more information, visit amplifyfest.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

HOT SPRINGS — Tickets are on sale for a night of dancing, drinks and big-band music with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Hot Springs Convention Center’s Horner Hall. In two 45-minute sets with a 20-minute intermission, the orchestra will perform the tunes of the career of Glenn Miller. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $35 for reserved VIP table seating and $25 for general-admission table seating. Purchase tickets online at www.prekindle.com. The box office will open at 5 p.m. the day of the event, and Horner Hall will open at 5:30. For more information, contact Bill Solleder at bsolleder@hotsprings.org or (501) 321-2027.

