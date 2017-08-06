Washington news in brief

Cotton team claims softball golden hog

WASHINGTON -- In the battle for softball supremacy, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton's office topped U.S. Sen. John Boozman's squad this year.

The Dardanelle Republican's Sand Lizards defeated the Rogers Republican's team -- Booze Your Daddy -- by a score of 14-12 Wednesday.

Afterward, Boozman surrendered the gold-colored hog-head trophy that was up for grabs, handing it to Sand Lizards pitcher and legislative assistant Alex Hanson.

The loss, on the National Mall, broke Booze Your Daddy's six-year winning streak.

"This is tough this year. They've got a very good team," Boozman said, as his squad battled, in vain, to catch up.

Win or lose, the event is always enjoyable, he said.

"You stand here, you look at the Washington Monument on one end and the Capitol on the other, and it's just special being out here.

Cotton, who had unveiled immigration legislation earlier in the day, wasn't there to witness the victory, but he was pleased with the outcome.

"I am proud of the Cotton office Sand Lizards for their first win in the battle of the golden razorback," he said in a written statement. "I'm confident they have many more wins ahead of them."

Farm Credit fly-in highlights ag bill

Farm Credit officials held a Washington, D.C., fly-in for the second year in a row, gathering on Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers and to highlight the importance of the next farm bill.

More than a dozen Arkansans made the trip late last month. They heard from Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan.

They also held a breakfast meeting with all six members of Arkansas' congressional delegation, according to Jill Robertson, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas' communications and marketing specialist.

Overall, more than 600 Farm Credit officials from across the country gathered in Washington and met with hundreds of lawmakers. Farm Credit is a nationwide network of financial services cooperatives.

"It was a real unified message and a real unified effort," Robertson said.

One of the highlights of the visit was a marketplace event at the Library of Congress, featuring products from across the country, she said. Arkansans who participated passed out goat-milk soap samples, she added.

Westerman office with travel the 4th

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman is inviting 4th Congressional District residents to take advantage of his mobile office hours this month.

The events are held periodically throughout the district. Staff members are available to assist people with various matters, including Medicare, Social Security and veterans benefits.

"Mobile offices are important for constituents who may be in need of assistance from the federal government, but cannot drive to one of my physical offices across the state," the Republican from Hot Springs said in a written statement.

This week's mobile office hours will be:

Tuesday: Clark County Courthouse, 401 Clay St., Arkadelphia, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Nevada County Courthouse, 215 E. Second St. South, Prescott, 10:15 -11:15 a.m.; Miller County Courthouse, 400 Laurel St., Texarkana, 12:15- 1:15 p.m.; Lafayette County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Lewisville, 2-3 p.m.; Columbia County Courthouse, 1 Court Square, Magnolia, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Ouachita County Courthouse, 145 Jefferson St. Southwest, Camden, 8-9 a.m.; Calhoun County Courthouse, 309 W. Main St., Hampton, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Bradley County Courthouse, 101 E. Cedar St., Warren, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; Ashley County Courthouse, 205 E. Jefferson St., Hamburg, 1:15-2:15 p.m.; Drew County Courthouse, 210 S. Main St., Monticello, 3-4 p.m.

Thursday: Malvern City Hall, 305 Locust St., Malvern, 8-9 a.m.; Dallas County Courthouse, 206 W. Third St., Fordyce, 10-11 a.m.; Cleveland County Courthouse, 20 Magnolia St., Rison, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Grant County Courthouse, 101 W. Center St., Sheridan, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Hill's office hitting road to constituents

U.S. Rep. French Hill is holding mobile office hours throughout the 2nd Congressional District this week. A member of his staff will be available to meet with constituents.

This week's mobile office hours will be:

Monday: Perryville Library, 609 Aplin Ave., Perryville, 10 a.m.-noon; Bauxite City Hall, 6055 Stanley Circle, Bauxite, 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday: Twin Groves Library, 10 Twin Groves Lane, Twin Groves, 10 a.m.-noon; Shirley City Hall, 489 Arkansas 9 East, Shirley, 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday: Oppelo City Hall, 8 Municipal Drive, Oppelo, 9-11 a.m.

Thursday: Wrightsville Library, 13024 Arkansas 365, Wrightsville, 10 a.m.-noon; El Paso Library, 1607 Ridge Road, El Paso, 1-3 p.m.

