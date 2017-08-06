Heat blast stifles parts of Europe

BELGRADE, Serbia -- A heat wave that gripped parts of Europe last week has sent temperatures soaring to record highs for several days, causing at least two deaths and prompting authorities to issue severe-weather warnings.

"It is just too much," real estate agent Sasa Jovanovic, 52, said during an early-morning walk in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, where the temperature was forecast to hit 102.2 degrees Saturday. "Sometimes it feels as if I cannot breathe."

The extreme heat stifling Serbia, Romania, Croatia and parts of Spain, France and Italy has fueled wildfires, damaged crops and strained energy and water supplies. Authorities in some areas issued traffic restrictions and banned outdoor work during the hottest part of the day.

Spain's national weather service on Saturday issued an emergency warning for high temperatures in 31 of the country's 50 provinces as forecasts predicted temperatures of up to 111 degrees.

Western and northern Europe, in contrast, was experiencing colder and wetter weather.

Although southern Europe is used to scorching summers, meteorologists have warned that hot spells lasting several days aren't that common.

The public-health institute in Belgrade issued heat instructions, telling people to keep wet towels on windows if there is no air conditioning, and avoid physical strain and alcohol.

Thousands of residents sought refuge from the heat at the city's recreation area, swimming in the lake and the Danube or the Sava rivers. Some of those who ventured to the city center dipped their feet or wet their hair in the fountains.

The high temperatures came as a shock to Australian Mira Balic, who was visiting Serbia at a time when it's winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Belgrade was among the hottest cities in Europe on Saturday and hotter than Egypt's capital, Cairo -- which is normally far hotter than central Europe.

"I came here from Australia, where the temperature is [39] degrees," Balic gasped. "This heat is killing me!"

Animal-welfare groups urged people to place plastic bowls with water outside buildings and in parks for Belgrade's many stray dogs.

In Croatia, health authorities have reported a surge in emergency calls over the past week. They appealed to the thousands of tourists vacationing along the country's Adriatic coast to be careful on the beaches and while traveling.

In Romania, police banned heavy traffic on major roads in daylight hours during the weekend because of the heat wave, while trains slowed down. A train service in southern Serbia also was delayed last week after tracks buckled in the heat.

Romania reported two heat-related deaths -- a 45-year-old man collapsed and died Friday while working in a field in the northeast, while a 60-year-old man died of a heart attack in the street in an eastern port Thursday.

The state railway company in neighboring Hungary said it would distribute water at busy terminals. At the Budapest Zoo, Beliy and Seriy, a pair of 2-year-old polar bear cubs, were given huge chunks of ice and freezing-cold watermelons to help them withstand the weather conditions.

Some 15 wildfires have been reported in Albania, and dozens of others throughout the region. Hot and dry weather has scorched crops as fears of water shortages arose in Italy and Serbia and authorities appealed for care in consumption.

In the Alpine nation of Slovenia, authorities reported last week the first-ever "tropical night" at 4,920 feet in the mountains, meaning temperatures were higher than 68 during the night.

Information for this article was contributed by Alison Mutler, Predrag Milic, Joseph Wilson, Pablo Gorondi and Ivana Bzganovic of The Associated Press.

