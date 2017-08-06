Jones spares no expense on Fame fete

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and apparently, Jerry Jones brought that mentality to Ohio for his Hall of Fame party on Friday night.

According to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station in Dallas, Jones threw a party at the Glenmoor Country Club in Canton that cost nearly $16 million.

Jones had promised that it was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime bash.

"Well, the idea of wanting to demonstrate or show just how much it meant to me and our family for me to get to go in the Hall of Fame will be clearly evident by the party tonight," Jones said beforehand, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm not going to disappoint, I know that."

If you're wondering how you can rack up a $16 million party tab, the first thing you do is hire Justin Timberlake to be give a two-hour concert at your party, and that's exactly what Jones did.

Homer king

Ever since he was drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the second overall pick in 2007, Mike Moustakas has heard the name Steve Balboni.

This is no surprise, because Moustakas hits for power, a skill the Royals haven't put an emphasis on at spacious Kauffman Stadium. Balboni set the franchise record for home runs in a season with 36 in 1985. Every other team in major-league baseball has had a 40-home run man.

Moustakas reached Balboni's magic number, with 36 home runs in 2010, during his last full year in the minors. But he never topped 22 in the majors until this season, when he slammed 30 before the end of July. That's where he stood entering Saturday's play.

"I've been fortunate enough to get some good pitches to hit, and they're carrying out of the yard," Moustakas said. "I've always been a power hitter. ... I had to learn how to hit here first. I did a good job of that a couple of years ago, figuring out how to hit. Now I'm just getting further along in the process."

Moustakas will be a free agent after this season, so this may be his final chance to break Balboni's record. He is not planning a celebration.

"It'll be cool, it'll be fun, but I'm not focused on that, man," Moustakas said. "The cool thing about hitting those home runs is it's helping us win ballgames. And as long as I keep doing that, as long as I can find a way to contribute to winning games, I'll be in good shape."

'Everything hurts'

Jim Plunkett had the type of football career plenty of people dream about. He won a Heisman Trophy. He was a No. 1 overall draft pick. He won two Super Bowls as starting quarterback of the Raiders.

Decades removed from the playing field, Plunkett shared what his life is like now with reporter Elliott Almond of the Bay Area News Group. It's a tough tale.

Plunkett, 69, has had 18 surgeries. He has artificial knees, an artificial shoulder and has had operations on his back. The Bay Area News Group said he takes 13 pills for his various issues. A year ago, Almond wrote Plunkett contracted Bell's Palsy, a temporary facial paralysis that caused one side of Plunkett's face to droop.

"My life sucks," Plunkett said. "It's no fun being in this body right now."

"He just got hammered -- I mean hammered brutally," Randy Vataha, a receiver who was a college teammate of Plunkett's at Stanford and with the Patriots as well, told Almond. "He got up a lot of times when he shouldn't have. Probably played some games when he shouldn't have. That's Jim."

Sports quiz

With what Major League team did Steve Balboni hit his first home run?

Sports answer

The New York Yankees in 1982.

