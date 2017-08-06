LR event to recall atomic bomb's toll

An event in remembrance of the atomic bomb that the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945 during World War II will be held at 7 p.m. today on the Promenade along Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Hillcrest section of Little Rock.

Speakers will include the Rev. Steve Copley of the United Methodist Church and chairman of the Arkansas Interfaith Alliance; Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Little Rock Catholic Diocese; Michael Vaughn, an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran; and Ruth Shepherd, former executive director of Just Communities of Arkansas.

"We are deeply concerned about the situation in North Korea at the moment," organizers said in a news release. "We must as a human community learn to use diplomacy in order to save lives rather than using further bombs."

Four organizations are sponsoring the remembrance. They are the Arkansas Interfaith Alliance, Arkansas Women's Action for New Directions, the Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice, and Arkansas Veterans for Peace.

In the event of rain, the observance will be held at the Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive in Little Rock.

