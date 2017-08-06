LR police arrest 2nd suspect in slaying of Italian citizen

Little Rock police on Saturday made a second arrest in the killing of an Italian citizen last month.

Charina Fort, 31, of Little Rock surrendered to police Saturday and was charged with capital murder in the killing of 31-year-old Carlo Marigliano, according to a police report.

Marigliano was found fatally shot in the driver's seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed into an apartment building at 1601 N. Shackleford Road on July 28, the department said in a statement.

According to a police report, Marigliano was fatally shot during a robbery that involved Fort.

Little Rock police have also arrested Andre Jackson, 32, of Little Rock in connection with the killing. Jackson was charged with one count of capital murder.

Both Fort and Jackson were listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Saturday night.

