Man arrested in convenience store shooting

MARMADUKE -- Police arrested a man Friday who they say fatally shot another man outside a Marmaduke convenience store during an altercation.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said the shooting occurred about 10 a.m. at the Quik Stop Valero convenience store on U.S. 49 in the Greene County town of 1,100.

Chapman did not release the name of the man who died, pending notification of relatives. She also declined to release the name of the man arrested.

Marmaduke police officers responded to a call to the convenience store, where witnesses said two men had been arguing outside. During the altercation, one man fired a weapon several times, injuring the other, Chapman said.

The victim was transported by medical personnel to a Paragould hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 08/06/2017