Night lane closures set again for U.S. 67/167

Continuing work on U.S. 67/167 in Pulaski and Lonoke counties will require another round of overnight lane closures beginning today, the Arkansas Transportation Department said.

At the same time, work on the highway's frontage roads, T.P. White and John Harden drives, in the same location also will require intermittent lane closures.

Crews working within the U.S. 67/167 median between Vandenberg Boulevard in Jacksonville and Arkansas 5 in Cabot will require lane closures in both directions each day through Saturday, weather permitting.

The left lane of northbound U.S. 67/167 between Vandenberg and Arkansas 5 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The left lane of southbound U.S. 67/167 in the same location will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels, the department said.

Meanwhile, crews working on box culvert construction under T.P. White and John Harden drives will require the closure of multiple areas, also beginning today.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on both frontage roads beginning at 8 p.m. today and lasting until 5 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Metro on 08/06/2017