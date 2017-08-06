No rest for Contreras as Cubs tie series with Nats

CUBS 7, NATIONALS 4

CHICAGO -- Although it was supposed to be a day off for Willson Contreras, the Cubs regular catcher was in the lineup playing left field on Saturday.

As far as Manager Joe Maddon is concerned, Contreras can rest when he's not red hot at the plate.

Contreras homered and drove in three runs, Alex Avila homered for his first hit with the Cubs and Chicago beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 to even the series between division leaders.

Contreras is batting .444 (8 for 18) with 3 home runs and 11 RBI in the 5 games of the current home stand and has reached base in 19 consecutive.

Kris Bryant and Jon Jay each added a run-scoring hit as the Cubs snapped a three-game losing streak.

Bryce Harper hit his 28th home run and threw out a runner at third base for the Nationals, but struck out in two key spots.

John Lackey (9-9) allowed 3 runs (2 earned) and 6 hits in 5 innings to win his fourth consecutive start. Wade Davis got the final three outs -- striking out Harper, the potential tying run, to end it -- for his 23rd save.

Harper also struck out against Lackey in the fifth with a runner in scoring position.

Washington starter Edwin Jackson (2-2) allowed 4 runs and 6 hits in 5 innings.

DODGERS 7, METS 4 Yasiel Puig hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and thundering Los Angeles went deep five times, rallying past host New York to extend their incredible surge. The Dodgers are 43-7 since June 7, the best 50-game run by a big league team since the 1912 New York Giants.

PADRES 5, PIRATES 2 Rookie Dinelson Lamet allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 innings, Wil Myers broke out of a slump with a home run and three RBI, and visiting San Diego quieted Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 2 Mike Foltzynewicz had a career-high 11 strikeouts, Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run and host Atlanta beat Miami.

CARDINALS 4, REDS 1 Paul DeJong hit a two-run home run and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto's first-inning home run to win his fourth consecutive start as visiting St. Louis eased past Cincinnati.

ROCKIES 8, PHILLIES 5 Jon Gray pitched seven innings of one-run ball, Pat Valaika homered and host Colorado rode a big early lead to a victory over Philadelphia.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 (10) Denard Span scored on Jarrett Parker's two-out infield single in the 10th inning, lifting San Francisco to a victory over visiting Arizona. Hunter Pence homered, Nick Hundley had three hits and Pablo Sandoval doubled in three at-bats to celebrate his return to the Giants.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 2 Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Adam Jones and Tim Beckham also hit solo shots, and host Baltimore beat Detroit to end the Tigers' four-game winning streak.

RED SOX 4, WHITE SOX 1 Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two-run home runs, and Drew Pomeranz won a career-best fifth consecutive decision to help Boston beat visiting Chicago.

YANKEES 2, INDIANS 1 Brett Gardner and Ronald Torreyes made sensational defensive plays in the ninth inning to save Aroldis Chapman from another late-inning meltdown, and New York beat host Cleveland to stop a four-game losing streak.

RANGERS 4, TWINS 1 Cole Hamels threw the 16th complete game of his career -- his first in nearly two years -- and turned in his most efficient start of the season to lead visiting Texas past Minnesota.

BLUE JAYS 4, ASTROS 3 (10) Ryan Goins hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and Toronto rallied for a victory over host Houston.

ATHLETICS 5, ANGELS 0 Rookie Paul Blackburn allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings and visiting Oakland cooled off Los Angeles with a victory.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 3, RAYS 0 Zach Davies gave up one hit in seven innings and Milwaukee remained a half-game behind NL Central-leading Chicago with a victory over host Tampa Bay.

