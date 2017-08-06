Home / Latest News /
Police: 23-year-old accused of shooting man in Arkansas
By Kally Patz
Arkansas authorities say a man is in stable condition after he was shot Sunday morning.
When Russellville police officers arrived at West Birch Street around 2:45 a.m., they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency workers took him to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where he was later listed in stable condition.
After a preliminary investigation, Patrick Abbot, 23, was taken into custody.
Abbot, who is from Russellville, was booked into the Pope County jail on charges of first-degree battery, possession of firearms by a certain person and a parole violation.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.
