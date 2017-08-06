Police: 46-year-old man shot at Little Rock apartment complex

A 46-year-old man was shot at an apartment complex in Little Rock Saturday, according to a police report.

The man told Little Rock police he went to St. John’s Apartments at 5001 West 65th St. to watch his cousin play cards, the report said.

As he was driving away with a friend around 8:30 p.m., he reportedly heard gunshots.

One bullet struck him in the side. The other grazed the right side of his head.

Officers found 15 shell casings in a breezeway and a man who fit the description of the shooter, the report said.

After giving a fake name and then refusing to identify himself, the man was taken into custody, police said.

The man was booked into jail on a charge of obstructing governmental operations and a parole violation. He was not charged in the shooting, though police said that investigation is continuing.