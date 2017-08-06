Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, August 06, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police arrest robbery suspect who fell asleep at scene

By Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:00 p.m.


ABILENE, Texas — Police in West Texas have arrested a sleepy robbery suspect after investigators say he was caught snoozing at the scene.

Taylor County jail records show 20-year-old Kanyoni Sedekiya of Abilene was being held Sunday on an aggravated robbery charge, with bond set at $60,000.

Jail records do not list an attorney to speak for Sedekiya, who was arrested before dawn Friday at an Abilene apartment complex.

An Abilene police statement says Sedekiya had a gun when he entered his apartment and argued with his roommate. Police say the victim was bound as the suspect demanded money.

Authorities say Sedekiya then fell asleep.

The victim managed got free around 4 a.m. Friday, slipped to a neighbor's apartment and summoned police as Sedekiya was sleeping.

Sedekiya surrendered without incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police arrest robbery suspect who fell asleep at scene

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online