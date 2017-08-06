Senior CB gets beat by 1 arm

FAYETTEVILLE -- Freshman receiver Koilan Jackson did something Saturday that nobody could pull off last season: He caught a deep-ball touchdown pass against Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Ryan Pulley in man coverage.

Pulley was running stride for stride with Jackson on the play but did not get his head around in time to defend Carson Proctor's perfectly thrown ball, which Jackson squeezed with only his right arm for a 45-yard touchdown during the Razorbacks' 140-play scrimmage at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"I saw Pulley, he was flat-footed, so I attacked his inside and gave him a little move and went deep," Jackson said. "Carson, he threw a perfect pass. It really couldn't get much better than that. It fell right in the breadbasket like they say.

"He had my left hand so I think it was one-handed. I really don't remember. I don't remember much of it."

Pulley got up and gave Jackson a handshake after the big-play score.

"You get one on me, you should be happy because that's the only one I'm gonna give up," Pulley said.

"It was a very, very nice play," receivers coach Michael Smith said. "Carson Proctor dropped a dime on him. He was running hard and made the play."

'Psychopath'

Left guard Hjalte Froholdt was pulled out of a series after committing a false start penalty on a third-down play. After Froholdt got to the sideline, he took his helmet off and pounded it against his head.

Quarterback Austin Allen, who was in the huddle, didn't see the self-punishment.

"I believe that," Allen said. "He holds himself to a high standard. No one holds him to a higher standard than himself. He knows he can't make that mistake on third down. He's going to learn from that and get better."

Asked whether he'd ever bonked a helmet against his own head, Allen said, "No. I'm not a psychopath like Hjalte."

Added offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, "Yep. Well, he's a Viking. That's probably par for the course. I'll have a little talk with him. We don't need him damaging himself on the sideline.

"He's his harshest critic. He's always been that way. He was that way last year. He was obviously disappointed in himself to go through a cadence like that and have a twitch."

Saturday dings

Several Razorbacks, including starting linebacker De'Jon Harris, suffered injuries Saturday, although none is expected to result in a long-term loss.

Harris was rolled up from behind and down for a few seconds before walking gingerly off the field.

"I think it's going to be all right, just a couple of days into next week," said Harris, who was having a good scrimmage. "Just a sprained MCL, no ligaments torn, so I'll be fine."

Defensive end Armon Watts suffered a bruised left elbow late in the workout and did not return.

"Just a little bruise," Watts said. "I think I'll be all right."

Nose tackle Dylan Hays had his ankle rolled up, Coach Bret Bielema said.

Linebacker Josh Harris had to come out with a lower leg injury.

Held out

Multiple Razorbacks were held out of the scrimmage while healing from injuries that are not considered severe.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is coming back from foot surgery, also had an upper thigh issue in camp. Linebacker Karl Roesler (hamstring) said he expected to be back Monday. Receiver Brandon Martin (lower back) is expected back soon. Kicker Cole Hedlund (groin) said he planned to be back early this week.

Tight end Will Gragg missed the workout due to a concussion suffered last week, and tight end Jeremy Patton, who bruised a hip flexor Wednesday, did not play.

"I've been rehabbing it like four hours every day," Patton said. "I feel like I'm going to be good to go early next week, maybe before what Coach B[ielema] was saying. He was thinking Tuesday-Wednesday, and I'm hoping Monday I'm ready to go."

Linebacker depth

Redshirt freshman inside linebackers Grant Morgan and Giovanni LaFrance showed the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville might be building quality depth at a thin position.

Morgan, a walk-on getting first-team snaps with starter Dre Greenlaw resting, had 8 tackles, including 3 for losses of 12 yards.

"I thought Grant was active and did some really good things," inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said. "He's just a tough, hard-nosed player, and he's extremely smart. He understands the game."

LaFrance got a lot of work with the second-team defense -- after Josh Harris suffered a lower body injury -- and also had eight tackles.

"Gio probably didn't expect to get that many reps," Hargreaves said. "His tongue was hanging out by the end of the day, but it was good for him. He can't get enough reps. It's huge for him to be able to get out there and just play football and go out and tackle guys and do the things he's capable of doing. Now we've just got to do it on a consistent basis. He showed some flashes, and hopefully he'll be able to build off of that."

LaFrance said it was the first time he has gotten extensive work in a scrimmage because he had a right wrist injury in training camp last fall and was slowed by a sprained ankle in the spring.

"I think I did pretty good, but I still need to improve on a lot of stuff," LaFrance said. "I came here to play, but I just need to work my way up. A scrimmage like this really helps me out a lot. I'm finally getting to show my coaches what I'm really about. I think I showed them what I can do, so I hope they're thinking about me in the back of their minds."

Morgan said he just did what he's been coached to do.

"We prepared really well for this scrimmage," he said. "I was just making plays we've seen already and doing the things we've been taught to do."

Greenlaw almost there

Dre Greenlaw smiled when asked whether he'll get to scrimmage before the Razorbacks open the season Aug. 31 against Florida A&M.

"I better," Greenlaw said. "Hopefully I'll get to scrimmage this coming Saturday, or if not, then the next Saturday after that."

Greenlaw, a starting inside linebacker, missed all of spring practice while recovering from a foot injury and hasn't been in any contact situations in fall camp.

Part of the reason for holding Greenlaw out of Saturday's scrimmage was to give him extra recovery time for his right foot, but also because he has been bothered by a sore quadriceps muscle in his right leg.

Greenlaw has been going through drills, as he did Saturday, but not team work.

"Every practice I'm trying my best to get back on the field, but the coaches are telling me to be patient," Greenlaw said. "So that's what I've got to do."

Coach Bret Bielema said he expects Greenlaw to get some contact soon.

"He's right on the cusp," Bielema said. "I think he really wanted to go today, but we felt it was just better to hold him. He went through full-speed warmups.

"I think next week we'll involve him for sure in the heavy workdays and find out exactly where he is."

Mazza impresses

With junior kicker Cole Hedlund missing the scrimmage to rest a groin injury, freshman walk-on Blake Mazza hit 5 of 5 field goals from 36, 25, 24, 23 and 30 yards.

Coach Bret Bielema praised Mazza not only for his accuracy but also for his honesty.

"I saw him hit one low, and I went, 'What did you do, bro?' " Bielema said. "He said, 'I hit the ground first.' So at least he's honest. It still went through.

"But he's a kid that's kind of exciting. We've put a lot of pressure on him, and he's handled it well."

Sophomore Connor Limpert hit 1 of 2 field goals. He made a 26-yarder and missed from 31 yards out when the ball hit the left upright.

Bielema said he expects Hedlund to return to practice Monday.

Open practice

The Razorbacks will hold an open practice Saturday as part of Fan Day activities on campus. Fans can enter Gate 1 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium beginning at 1 p.m., and the practice will be open until 2 p.m.

Parking is free and available in lots all along Razorback Road, but UA officials recommend lots 72, 73, 73A, 74, the FB lot and the Meadow Street Parking Garage, which are closest to Gate 1.

Fan Day activities will take place inside Walker Pavilion beginning at 2:30 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the open outdoor practice will be canceled.

FAMU busing

The Florida A&M football team is riding buses to its Aug. 31 game against Arkansas in Little Rock, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The Rattlers will leave Tallahassee on the morning of Aug. 30 for the 673-mile trip, which is expected to take 10 hours.

Florida A&M's guarantee for the game is about $750,000, Athletic Director Milton Overton Jr. told the Democrat.

