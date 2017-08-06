Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, August 06, 2017, 12:17 p.m.

Sheriff's office IDs body found in Arkansas river

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Authorities on Friday identified a woman found dead earlier last week in a northeast Arkansas river.

The body of Renee Grissom, 39, of Jonesboro was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday north of Taylor Bay on the White River near Augusta, according to the Jackson County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded after swimmers found an abandoned vehicle near the Fitzhugh Levee. A missing person report was filed after the vehicle's owner was contacted.

After a search, two wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission found Grissom's body.

The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine a cause of death.

State Desk on 08/06/2017

Print Headline: Sheriff's office IDs body found in river

