Sheriff's office IDs body found in Arkansas river

Authorities on Friday identified a woman found dead earlier last week in a northeast Arkansas river.
The body of Renee Grissom, 39, of Jonesboro was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday north of Taylor Bay on the White River near Augusta, according to the Jackson County sheriff's office.
Deputies responded after swimmers found an abandoned vehicle near the Fitzhugh Levee. A missing person report was filed after the vehicle's owner was contacted.
After a search, two wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission found Grissom's body.
The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine a cause of death.
