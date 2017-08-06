Training camp notes

DOLPHINS

QB Cutler contacted

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins Coach Adam Gase said he has reached out to free agent quarterback Jay Cutler, who showed interest in signing with the team.

But Gase says he doesn’t think the Dolphins are close yet to signing a quarterback in the wake of starter Ryan Tannehill’s left knee injury, which could sideline him for the entire season.

Gase said Saturday he’d like to determine Tannehill’s status before bringing in another quarterback. Cutler would likely compete with Miami backup Matt Moore for the starting job while Tannehill is out. Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his left knee, reinjured it a week into training camp on Thursday. An MRI was inconclusive, and the Dolphins are consulting with specialists to determine whether surgery is necessary.

49ERS

LB Smith tears muscle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Saturday’s open practice at Levi’s Stadium, putting in doubt the status of one of the team’s most coveted offseason additions.

The team announced the injury Saturday night but had yet to make a roster move, and with not practicing again until Monday it provided a little bit of time for evaluation.

Smith, 28, left the field during fullteam drills after working with the starters throughout training camp next to All-Pro NaVorro Bowman in the new-look defense.

If Smith is sidelined, it may expedite first-round pick Reuben Foster’s insertion into the starting lineup. Foster, 23, fell to the 31st selection in the NFL draft after he was widely expected to be a top-10 pick. The 49ers traded back into the first round to take Foster and said he was one of the top-three players on their draft board.

The Alabama alum won the Butkus Award last season and would be Smith’s likely replacement. He ascended to working with the second string this week during team drills after being limited in the offseason program while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Veteran Ray-Ray Armstrong is also an option. He replaced Smith in the starting lineup Saturday as the weak-side inside linebacker during the full-team session.

CHIEFS

QB Smith feels heat

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Alex Smith has done everything in training camp that Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid expects of him.

He’s made the tight throws and smart reads. He’s thrown the ball away when things break down and avoided the big mistakes. He’s changed plays when it’s wise and checked down when it’s prudent. In short, Smith has been the consummate veteran quarterback.

But it hasn’t stopped him from feeling some heat.

As the 33-year-old incumbent has toiled away under a hot Missouri sun, Patrick Mahomes II has dazzled coaches and fans alike with natural moxie and a big arm. Smith’s heir apparent is not expected to unseat him this season, even after the Chiefs traded up to select him 10th overall, but that hasn’t stopped people from raving about the young gunslinger — and asking, “What if?”

What if Smith gets banged up? What if he struggles early in the year?

“When you’re drafting a guy that early, you’re hoping he’s bringing that quality. That is an unwritten and unsaid and untalked-about deal,” Smith said. “When the quarterback is really good, then it’s really competitive and we do compete in everything. We do all the time. We keep score in everything. The better everyone is, then I think that’s going to make everyone better, myself included.”

JETS

Enunwa injures neck

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets are hoping their No. 1 wide receiver isn’t sidelined for long.

Quincy Enunwa injured his neck Saturday night during practice at MetLife Stadium, and injury that coach Todd Bowles said was similar to the one that held the receiver out during spring workouts.

“It wasn’t severe, but it held him out a while,” Bowles said of the previous injury. “I’ll see the severity of it when I go inside.”

Enunwa dropped a pass from Christian Hackenberg during 7-on-7 drills when he took a step and fell to the turf face-first despite being untouched.

“He hit his head or hit his neck and something went wrong when he fell,” Bowles said.

Trainers attended to Enunwa for several minutes before the receiver got to both knees before standing and then walking slowly to the locker room.

Losing Enunwa would be a major blow to the Jets’ inexperienced receiving corps. With both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut in the offseason, Enunwa projects as New York’s No. 1 receiver.

Enunwa’s 80 career receptions ranks him first among wide receivers on the Jets’ current roster. Marquess Wilson is next with 56, followed by Robby Anderson with 42.

Ellington fails physical

The Jets have waived wide receiver Bruce Ellington after he failed his physical, a day after they claimed him off waivers from San Francisco. The team also has announced on Saturday night that it has signed fullback Algernon Brown.

Ellington, a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after being hurt in the preseason. He has 19 catches for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 NFL games.

Brown was signed by Seattle in May as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He was waived by the Seahawks last Saturday.

CARDINALS

Rookie fractures wrist

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rookie T.J. Logan, a speedster who had been expected to return kicks and punts for the Arizona Cardinals, fractured his wrist in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against Dallas.

Coach Bruce Arians said Saturday that Logan will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks.

It’s a blow to the Cardinals, who had been impressed with Logan’s electric returns in the game and in workouts.

He was a fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina. If he can return in 12 weeks, that would be the team’s bye week following Arizona’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in London. So there’s a chance he could be back for the Nov. 5 game at San Francisco.

In the meantime, Arians said several players will audition for kick and punt return duties.